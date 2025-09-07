  • home icon
  Dan Lanning seemingly takes more shots at Mike Gundy after Oregon's 69-3 rout of Oklahoma State

By Maliha
Modified Sep 07, 2025 05:37 GMT
Dan Lanning's No. 6 Oregon routed Oklahoma State 69-3 in Eugene on Saturday. After the Ducks’ second win of the 2025 season, Lanning took a subtle dig at Cowboys coach Mike Gundy.

Earlier in the week, Gundy had commented on Oregon’s perceived NIL advantages, saying Oklahoma State spent around $7 million on their program over three years, while mentioning the Ducks spent nearly $40 million in just one year.

Lanning responded to discussion on Monday, saying Oregon “spends to win,” and added another jab after Saturday’s win:

“I told our team right before the game that it never requires extra motivation for an opportunity to go out and kick a**, but it never hurts when somebody pours gasoline on the fire. So I felt like these guys wanted the chance to go prove who they are.
"I got a lot of respect for Coach Gundy, but (at) his press conference he’s probably saying see, I told you so, right? Like that’s probably what his comment is. But that doesn’t change the way we have to play to be a winning football team.”
For his part, Gundy also clarified his earlier comments.

“When I made that comment, I was complimenting Oregon for what they’ve done," Gundy said on Saturday (via 2 News Nevada). The second thing is, which I said later in the week, we’ve made commitments also, all right."

Meanwhile, Oregon’s NIL resources have drawn attention beyond Gundy, ad Georgia coach Kirby Smart also referenced the Ducks' funding last year. Smart jokingly said that he wished he could access some of that NIL money that Nike founder Phil Knight “has been sharing with Dan Lanning.”

Dan Lanning opens up about Oregon’s dominant performance against Oklahoma State

Oregon's 69-3 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday marked the Cowboys’ worst defeat in Mike Gundy’s 20-year coaching tenure and their largest losing margin in over a century.

After the game, Dan Lanning expressed pride in his squad's performance.

“Obviously a good result," Lanning said (via On3). "I think there’s gonna be a lot that we’re able to look back and say, okay, we can attack this and do this a little bit better. But overall, our crowd, always phenomenal.
"That’s a great example of Autzen’s impact. The communication on our staff I think has been elite. I’ve said it since the beginning, that strength in numbers. We had a lot of guys play winning football."

With a 59-13 win over Montana State in the opener on Aug. 30, Dan Lanning's program has outscored its opponents 128-16. The Ducks will face Northwestern on Sept. 13.

