Dan Lanning set for fierce battle with 3 schools as major Oregon target announces commitment date

Dan Lanning may soon land a big addition to Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class, as four-star interior offensive lineman Jax Tanner will announce his college decision on Saturday. The standout from Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho, will pick from BYU, Tennessee, Oregon and Michigan.
Tanner is already quite familiar with Eugene, having attended games and taken unofficial visits. In January, he visited Lanning's program with his mother and brother, noting that “both had a great time.”
"It's cool to see how much they pride themselves on connection and they are connected on and off the field," Tanner told DuckTerritory.com following the trip. "My interest in Oregon is high, and it's super fun to watch what they have got going on in Eugene and how hard they work."
In June, Tanner returned for an official visit and shared his experience with ScoopDuck:
“They’re all big in their family. That’s one thing I kind of picked up on. One of the really cool things they say is don’t tell me, show me. Proof’s in the pudding. A lot of people talk about how big they are on family.
"But these guys actually have their kids running around at OV dinners, which is something that’s really rare to see, which I thought was super cool.”
Tanner earned the title of Idaho’s 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year in football after recording 115 pancake blocks. He is the No. 35 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
What is Oregon's standing in Jax Tanner's recruitment?
On3 gives Oregon the leading spot in Jax Tanner's recruitment with an 85.2% chance of securing his commitment. Offensive line coach A'lique Terry is leading his recruitment at Eugene.
Last week, the Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class added four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi. They also already have commitments from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and interior lineman Koloi Keli in this cycle.
However, Oregon suffered a setback on Monday when defensive lineman Viliami Moala decommitted. The Ducks are now left with 13 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation.