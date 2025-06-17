Dan Mullen reveals one area at UNLV that blows Florida away as expert labels veteran coach's transition a 'tiny downgrade' 

Dan Mullen was the Florida Gators' head coach from 2018 to 2021. He was fired after a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2021. Following this stint with the Gators, Mullen took a hiatus from coaching and spent time in the broadcasting world as an analyst.

In December 2024, Dan Mullen returned from his hiatus and took over as the head coach of the UNLV Rebels. According to reporter Trent Kroop, coaching in the Mountain West after spending time in the SEC seems like a 'tiny downgrade' for Mullen.

"After being with SEC powerhouse Florida for four seasons, going to a Mountain West school is likely a tiny downgrade -- even if the Running Rebels have been extremely relevant for a few years," Trent Kroop wrote.

However, the UNLV coach did not share the same sentiment. According to Mullen, the Rebels completely blow away the Gators in one particular aspect.

"The facility here blows away anything that was at Florida when I left," he said. "I didn't want to have to come into a program that you had to build from the ground up. We have a great stadium in Allegiant Stadium. We were a game away from the College Football Playoff last year."

"So when you're starting to check boxes, you know? Facilities? Check. Stadium? Check. Opportunity to win a national championship immediately? Check. Great place to live? Check. Really good school for my kids, I want my family to grow up here? Check."

Before Dan Mullen, Barry Odom served as the Rebels' head coach for two seasons. He put up a 19-8 record before joining the Purdue Boilermakers in December 2024. The Rebels lost both Mountain West championships they played in under Odom.

Dan Mullen dubs UNLV as a 'sleeping giant'

Mullen has faith in the Rebels' ability to become a strong contender for the national championship in the Mountain West Conference. In May, he had an exclusive interview with Athlon Sports.

During this interaction, Mullen shared his true perspective about the UNLV Rebels and dubbed them as a 'sleeping giant.'

"I've always thought UNLV is kind of a sleeping giant," Mullen said. "We're UNLV, I mean, we represent the city. I think there's this kind of a different perception or mindset of the team that really has excited me of where the program is, what it is, and where we can take this program."

The Rebels begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The game is scheduled to be played at Shell Energy Stadium on August 29.

Can Mullen help the team break its curse and finally lift the Mountain West title while becoming a contender for the 12-team playoffs?

