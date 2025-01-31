Dan Orlovsky names Ole Miss Rebels' 29 TD QB as Round 1 pick for NFL Draft 2025

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is climbing up draft boards as the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaches. Quarterback-needy franchises could be on the lookout for Dart in the earlier rounds due to his stellar performances through this week's Senior Bowl practices.

On Friday, former NFL quarterback and league insider Dan Orlovsky posted a bold prediction regarding Dart's future.

"Jaxson Dart is going in round 1," Orlovsky wrote.

Orlovsky is high on Dart as he shines over rival quarterbacks in the 2025 class, including Dillion Gabriel, Riley Leonard, and Jalen Milroe, all of whom the Ole Miss product will compete against at the Senior Bowl.

Dart saved his best season for last at Ole Miss, leading the Southeastern Conference in passing yards. In 13 games, he completed 69.3% of his passes, which also led the SEC, for 4,279 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions.

With a strong offseason, including the NFL Combine, Dart could further improve his stock ahead of April's draft.

Fellow Ole Miss Rebels shining at Senior Bowl

Though Jaxson Dart is garnering most of the attention at the quarterback position, other Ole Miss stars are shining at the Senior Bowl, including defensive linemen Jared Ivey and Walter Nolen.

Both are coming off breakout campaigns for the Rebels in 2024 and are building their respective draft stocks with standout performances.

Throughout the week at practice, both players have shined in individual drills, drawing attention from coaches and scouts alike. Footage of Ivey working against LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. surfaced online on Thursday.

Ivey recorded 42 total tackles, 11 for loss, and 7.0 sacks in 12 games last season. Walter Nolen also impressed on Thursday, drawing first-round praise with a strong performance in individual drills.

Nolen joined Ivey ahead of the 2024 season after two seasons at Texas A&M, recording 48 total tackles, 14 for loss, and 6.5 sacks in his lone season with the Rebels.

