Dan Patrick drops an unfiltered take on Bill Belichick and GF Jordon’s controversial interview moment

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson have been in the limelight after their awkward moment during a CBS Sunday Morning interview. When interviewer Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick, 73, how he met 24-year-old Hudson, the latter, who was out of the frame, interjected and said, "We’re not talking about this."

Ad

Hudson's blunt remark sparked some discomfort in the room, and the clip of the incident went viral on social media. When Dan Patrick caught wind of Belichick and Hudson's awkward moment during the interview, he shared his thoughts on the situation.

"I wasn't interested until they said they weren't talking about it," Patrick said on his YouTube show on Monday (0:47). "Now, I'm interested. And, apparently, according to the New York Post, she interrupted the interview on numerous occasions. It wasn't a one-time only thing.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But, look, I understand this. If you're CBS, I think you wanna give the context of what the interview was like. You sit down with Bill, back and forth, you know, we'll promote the book, we'll get to ask you a few questions. And then, the interviewer, Tony, wants to stray a little bit over her because that's where you're gonna get headlines, not really talking about Bill's ability to win games."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to reports from TMZ, Belichick first met cheerleader Hudson on a flight in 2021. At the time, Belichick was coaching the New England Patriots. They sparked dating rumors in January 2023 when they were spotted together.

In June 2024, Belichick and Hudson made their relationship public. Their relationship has always been a topic of discussion, primarily owing to the considerable age gap between them.

Bill Belichick's "The Art of Winning" book to be published next week

North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning," is set to be published on May 6. The legendary coach has said that he depicts his lessons in life and football in the book.

Ad

Belichick is one of the most decorated coaches in the NFL. He won six Super Bowls during his 24 years of coaching with the New England Patriots, the most by any coach in the league. Belichick also won two Super Bowls while working as the defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

North Carolina hired Belichick in December 2024. He has already made some key transfers and enjoyed a good run of spring training with the players.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Belichick can leave a legacy at the collegiate level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.