James Madison University got their postseason waiver rejected from the NCAA. Now, they most probably will not be able to get into a bowl game despite being undefeated till the end of Week 11. So, a CFB analyst has suggested a way out for all the parties involved.

Dan Patrick rooted for the NCAA to remove the post-season ban from JMU. Patrick said that he understands the rule which the college sports governing body has cited while refusing the waiver and suggested a solution that could be a good deal for everybody.

It involves Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, who are struggling themselves, to be eligible for a Bowl game this season.

So what is the suggestion given by Dan Patrick regarding the postseason ban for JMU?

“Here’s my suggestion. How about Colorado and James Madison face each other in a bowl game? Because Colorado, they only have four wins. Maybe somebody is going to take those two and say, 'Here’s a great story',” Patrick said on the Dan Patrick Show.

The NCAA rejected the JMU Dukes' request for their transition from FCS to FBS to be reduced to one year from two. If the ruling had gone in the Dukes’ favor, they would have been eligible for a Bowl game this season as they are undefeated in the Sun Belt conference so far.

They have been ranked No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. But a rule says that any team transitioning from FCS (formerly D1 AA) to FBS (formerly D1) has to wait two years to be Bowl eligible. So, maybe, next year for the Dukes. But can the Colorado Buffaloes still make it to the postseason?

Dan Patrick suggestion notwithstanding, can Deion Sanders' Colorado make the postseason?

Colorado started the season with three straight wins and a Bowl game looked like a mare formality from there. But their season has gone from bad to worse since then. The team has managed to win just one of its next seven games and are currently 4-6 with two more games to go in the regular season.

The Buffaloes can still make a Bowl game this season if they manage to win both their remaining games. They will be facing the Washington State Cougars in week 12 on Friday and the Utah Utes in week 13 next week. Can they make it?