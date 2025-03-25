Daniel Jeremiah opens up about the 3 players ft. Travis Hunter Patriots should target to help Drake Maye 

Travis Hunter could be a game-changer at the next level. Last season's Heisman Trophy winner, the Colorado Buffaloes standout will almost certainly be taken in the top-five of next month's NFL draft. Whether he'll be there for the New England Patriots or not remains a mystery.

Hunter has spoken to Tennessee, which owns the No. 1 overall pick in the order, but the Titans might go with Miami quarterback Cam Ward instead. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Patriots would have their selection of helpful talent no matter what with their No. 4 overall pick.

"I would say if you don't get Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, I would add a little line to the end of, 'best available,'" Jeremiah said Monday during an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' I would say, 'Best available player that could help your quarterback.' So, I would be looking on the offensive side of the ball, and Ashton Jeanty, I have him as, I think, the No. 3 player in the draft.

"If you're just going pure best available player, it would be Jeanty. And, if you're obviously looking on the offensive side of the ball, he would be the guy there. ... If you draft Travis Hunter, he'd play at receiver. He helps Drake Maye," he added.

Jeremiah believes New England's free agency provides the ability for the team to add to Maye's arsenal. Ashton Jeanty is an explosive rusher who dominated the sport while at Boise State and could boost the team's ground game for new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Could Travis Hunter land with the Patriots?

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. tabbed Travis Hunter as the No. 4 overall pick in next month's draft, landing him with the Patriots in that certain scenario.

"The Patriots have been active in free agency, including signing Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III and Robert Spillane," Kiper wrote via ESPN.com. "But as you can see there, the big-name additions have come on defense. All that spending and still no WR1. While Hunter could absolutely play cornerback in the NFL, I have him ranked as a receiver, where he can pick apart opponents with his ball skills, quickness and instincts.

"Despite playing both ways, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores last season. I just really like the fit in the Patriots' offense with quarterback Drake Maye," he added.

In the same mock draft, Cleveland took Carter with the No. 2 overall pick, creating a devastating pass-rushing tandem alongside Myles Garrett. Jeanty went No. 6 to Las Vegas, giving Pete Carroll a downhill rusher much like he had in Marshawn Lynch during his days with Seattle.

Hunter landing in New England could be an ideal addition to the team, which forges ahead with a talented young signal-caller.

