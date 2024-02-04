Danny Kanell reveals his daughters choose Iowa star over $1.1 billion worth Taylor Swift - “My daughters would rather watch Caitlin Clark ballin out”

It appears that broadcaster Danny Kanell's daughters love to watch sports rather than go for music and entertainment.

On Saturday night, the FSU Hall of Famer took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that his daughters prefer watching Iowa superstar Caitlyn Clark in action over 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift. This is despite the pop music icon, who is worth around $1.1 billion, grabbing most of the limelight in the NFL community this season.

Kanell posted a picture of his living room where one of his daughters was watching the Iowa-Maryland college basketball game. He had a cigar in his hand and his feet up while also viewing the matchup. The CBS analyst wrote:

"My daughters would rather watch Caitlin Clark ballin out than Taylor Swift reactions all day long."

Kanell married his longtime partner, Courtenay, on March 6, 2005. The couple has three daughters — Chloe, Addison, and Reese.

A look at Danny Kanell's collegiate and NFL career

Danny Kanell played three seasons with the New York Giants

Danny Kanell played with the Florida State Seminoles for four years and was part of the 1993 team that won the national championship title. The quarterback led FSU to a 20-3-1 record, two ACC titles and victories in the 1995 Sugar Bowl and 1996 Orange Bowl.

Kanell finished his collegiate career by completing 529-of-851 passes for 6,372 yards and 57 touchdowns. He earned Second-team All-American and First-team All-ACC honors in 1995.

Kanell declared for the 1996 NFL draft and was picked by the New York Giants in the fourth round. He played three seasons with the Big Blue before having a two-year sojourn with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kanell briefly played Arena Football with the New York Dragons in 2002. He returned to the NFL in 2003 and played two seasons with the Denver Broncos before retiring.

Across his NFL career, Kanell racked up 5,129 yards and 31 touchdowns on 491 passes.