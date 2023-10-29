Danny Stutsman injury update: What happened to Oklahoma LB?

Oklahoma fans may have a cause to worry about junior linebacker Danny Stutsman. The Oklahoma Sooners suffered their first loss of the season against the Kansas Jayhawks. But more than the disappointment of losing to Kansas, the Sooners have an injury scare to deal with.

Stutsman sustained an injury to his ankle just before halftime on a third-down stop. The junior linebacker would return for a punt coverage play and one defensive play before he left the field again. He was replaced in defense by redshirt freshman Kip Lewis.

However, Stutsman was not the only injury scare Sooners fans got during the loss to Kansas. Another linebacker, Jaren Kanak, also had to abandon the game due to an injury. But while Kanak was able to return to the game, Stutsman did not.

Exploring Danny Stutsman and Oklahoma’s season so far

The Oklahoma Sooners were having an incredible ride this season until their loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 9. The Sooners’ offense has been incredibly effective, scoring 73 points against Arkansas State, 66 against Tulsa, and 50 against Iowa State.

However, the defense has been equally instrumental to the Sooners’ smooth form. And Danny Stutsman has been an important part of the Oklahoma defense that didn’t give away any points against Arkansas State. In games where the offense couldn’t get big breakthroughs, such as against Cincinnati and SMU, the defense came to the rescue.

Stutsman has a total of 70 sacks this season, including 32 solo tackles and 38 assisted tackles. With the loss against Kansas, the Oklahoma Sooners are now 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The team remains at the top of the Big 12 standings, however, followed closely by the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The seriousness of Danny Stutsman’s injury is not known yet. As Oklahoma fans await further details on Stutsman’s situation, the hope would be to have the junior linebacker back in action as soon as possible. In Stutsman’s absence, he will be replaced by redshirt freshman Kip Lewis.

While Lewis’ talent as a linebacker is undeniable, his prior lack of game time means he is inexperienced. The silver lining, however, is that this may be the freshman’s opportunity to prove his mettle in Brent Venables’ team.

Ultimately, Oklahoma fans will be hoping the loss against Kansas is only a minor setback in the Sooners’ season. And that the injury sustained by Stutsman is not serious.