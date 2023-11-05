Danny Stutsman Week 10 injury update: Latest on Oklahoma LB's availability for game vs. OSU

Danny Stutsman remains questionable for today. With less than an hour to go before the start of the clash between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, it's still unknown if the OU linebacker will play in Week 10. Coach Brent Venables will have to make a last-minute decision to see if the linebacker is good enough to play.

The player went down with an ankle sprain during the second quarter of last week's 38-33 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Danny Stutsman is leading the team with 73 tackles in 29 games this season.

The last game the player missed was against Kansas State on October 2, 2021.

According to Oklahoma, Danny Stutsman participated in yesterday's training. Junior running back Tawee Walker also warmed up for the Sooners after coming off in the fourth quarter against Kansas with his own ankle injury.

What did Brent Venables say of Danny Stutsman's injury?

During the week, Coach Venables was optimistic about Stutsman but mentioned that he was a game-time decision.

“I feel good about Danny, he feels pretty confident, but we’ll see,” Venables said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Might be something that we don’t know until close to game time.

Who's the favorite in the Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State?

The Sooners are six-point favorites in this rivalry clash for Week 10. Oklahoma needs the win to get back on track after losing to Kansas last week, which ended their perfect record. The Sooners can still make the playoffs if they maintain their perfect record through the Big 12 championship game.

If they manage to beat the Longhorns at that game again, it might be enough for the selection committee to take them into account for the college football playoffs.