“Dante Moore is the best quarterback”: CFB analyst hails Oregon QB1's upside compared to Dillon Gabriel & Bo Nix

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was outstanding in the Ducks’ 30-24 win over Penn State on Saturday. After limited playing time behind Dillon Gabriel in the 2024 season, Moore has now taken over as Oregon’s QB1 and helped keep the school undefeated at 5-0.Following this performance, CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell made a strong statement about Moore on Monday.“Dante Moore is the best quarterback that Dan Lanning has coached at Oregon,” Kanell said. “I think the results are on the field early already. And the upside is higher than it was with Dillon Gabriel or Bo Nix. Oregon is a team, I think right now for my money, I think is the best team in the country.”In the Week 5 win, the redshirt sophomore was never sacked, completing 29 of 39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 10 times for 35 yards and avoiding any interceptions.Moore set a career high in completions and has thrown at least three touchdowns in four of Oregon’s five games. Not just analysts, even Oregon coach Dan Lanning believes in the superiority of his QB in college football.“I think we have the best quarterback in college football,” Lanning said (via On3).“That guy’s composure, his poise, even the big play at the end there in the first overtime — we’re about to throw a screen to the boundary and he has the wherewithal to not throw to the boundary and turn around, get it thrown back to the field and get a fourth-and-one.”Joel Klatt names Dante Moore a Heisman contenderDante Moore earned the title of “Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week” on Monday after leading Oregon to the win over Penn State.As the Ducks remain undefeated through five weeks, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt lavished praise on Moore.“Their quarterback (Moore) is, point blank, one of the best players in college football,” Klatt said on Monday. “There's not a doubt in my mind. The calm and poise that we saw from Dante Moore on Saturday night in front of that environment was remarkable.“He handled the operation of that really well with the offensive line. His poise throwing the football down the field, his poise in all of those fourth down efforts where he had to carry the football, he had to scramble. He made great throws. He made easy throws. He drove the football.”Moore has also entered the conversation as a Heisman Trophy contender alongside Miami QB Carson Beck, Alabama QB Ty Simpson, and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.“Dante Moore proved that he is on a very short list for the Heisman Trophy,” Klatt said. “Dante Moore makes them a team that can go and beat anybody in the country on any given Saturday in any given location.”Oregon will enjoy a bye this week before returning to face No. 8 Indiana at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.