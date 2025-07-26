Dante Moore’s path to Oregon's QB1 on crossroads as Dan Lanning yet to make announcement for 2025

After transferring from UCLA to Oregon before the 2024 season, Dante Moore accepted a backup role behind former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Now that Gabriel is headed to the NFL, Moore hasn’t yet been named the starting quarterback by Dan Lanning.Instead, Lanning has noted that there will be strong competition for the starting job between Moore and fellow quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.&quot;We want guys to take care of the ball,&quot; Lanning told Bri Amaranthus of Oregon Ducks on SI on Friday. &quot;We have enough talent around that you don't have to make every play yourself. Great decision makers that are able to make great throws, and we have some guys that can do that.&quot;According to Lanning, the coaching staff plans to decide on a starting quarterback before the first game, but he noted that they may not publicly reveal their choice.Moore came to Eugene following a rough freshman season at UCLA, where he completed just 53.5% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite the struggles, he entered college as a five-star recruit and hasn’t let one poor season shake his confidence.Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq voiced his support for Dante Moore in an interview with Amaranthus.&quot;Raw talent. Being honest with you, he can make just about any throw there is, and he's capable of just about anything. On top of that, he's just a great human, and he has a great ability to connect with the guys.&quot;Dan Lanning praises Dante Moore's patience before Oregon's fall campOregon is expected to begin fall camp in the coming days, and Dan Lanning is focused on creating a game-like atmosphere in practice to help determine the starting quarterback for the 2025 season.Following the success of back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists in Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix, the pressure is on for Dante Moore to continue the legacy. Moore has already earned recognition, making Athlon Sports’ list of Heisman contenders for the 2025–26 college football season.However, keeping all the speculation aside, Lanning had high praise for Moore's patience for continuous learning, (via Bri Amaranthus of Oregon Ducks on SI).&quot;I think probably what impressed me most with Dante is not wanting to be in a microwave society, not wanting to just get it fast because there's an opportunity in front of him, but to have the slow-cooked meal, to have the opportunity to sit back and mature and learn, learn from experiences that you don't necessarily have to be on the field to feel.&quot;Dante Moore and the Ducks are set to open their 2025 campaign against Montana State on Aug. 30.