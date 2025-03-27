Dante Moore vs Austin Novosad: Analysts debate over Dillon Gabriel's successor

The Oregon Ducks quarterback situation is one of the more interesting ones to watch in college football this offseason. With Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel leaving for the 2025 NFL draft, the Ducks need to replace their starting QB. The two players competing for the job are Dante Moore and Austin Novosad.

On Tuesday, the 'Cover 3 Podcast' released a new episode. In it, the hosts debated who would be the successor to Dillon Gabriel. Bud Elliott chimed in first, saying he thinks it is Dante Moore's job. However, he did mention that he has heard some people hype up Austin Novosad (starts at 0:20).

"I think this is going to be Dante Moore's job. I will say, though I know some people who have talked to guys on that coaching staff, they do hype Novosad, and they are people I don't think would have a reason to do so. So, it wouldn't totally shock me if Novosad won that job. If they are actually right, then this is one to watch for a spring window.

"If he puts on really good film and doesn't win the job because Dante Moore was simply better than him, then that could be someone we look to for the spring portal window."

Danny Kanell thinks it will be a real competition between Dante Moore and Austin Novosad

Danny Kanell responded to Elliott, saying that he thinks this will be one of the most competitive QB battles in college football this season (starts at 1:00).

"I don't know about you guys. I think this might be one of the more real battles that's taking place, where it is kind of open. I was doing some research on this and Dan Lanning was saying how they're trying to split the reps as evenly as possible to give everyone the same opportunity.

"Granted, in the NFL, that 100% means there's a completion, but this could be trying to keep someone in the spring from leaving. Keeping everybody in limbo. There's only so many reps to go around. If you have a starter, you want to get him as many reps as possible."

Most media outlets have favored Dante Moore for the job. Moore was the backup last season and transferred to Oregon before last season, leaving a starting job at UCLA. Conversely, Novosad has been at Oregon for two seasons but has limited experience, completing 11 passes in four appearances.

