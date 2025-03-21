Darius Sanders calls out $6.5M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders over trendsetting claim

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is outspoken like his father. For some people, this makes them like him, and for others, it rubs them the wrong way.

On Thursday, "Reach The People Media" posted a video of the Big 12 Pro Day, capturing footage of Sanders and many other members of the Buffaloes. Early in the video, Sanders, who has an NIL value of $6.5 million, claimed that he started a trend of wearing regular Apple headphones.

"You was not wearing them like that though (regular wired apple headphones)," Sanders said (starts at 1:30). "You probably had them but you was not consistently wear them. I was the one consistently wearing them. Everybody got them from me, but I don't care. You know me I don't need props for that. As long as a I know deep down, I know what I did."

Darius Sanders, the person filming the video, called out Shedeur for his trendsetting claim.

"You know how your hat says no bull, that is bull," Darius said.

Later in the video, Jimmy Horn Jr. also called out Shedeur, saying he was the one to start the trend.

"I got some to. He ain't start it, I been wearing mine," Horn Jr. said (starts at 9:30).

Shedeur Sanders got defensive again, responding to Horn Jr.:

"Who publically wore theirs more?"

Darius Sanders responded:

"You have recently. You have."

Shedeur Sanders addresses his critics at the Big 12 Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders is viewed by most experts as one of the two top QBs in the 2025 NFL draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward. However, his draft stock has taken a hit in recent weeks because of rumors that he came off as "brash" and "arrogant" at the NFL Combine. Sanders spoke on Thursday at the Big 12 Pro Day, addressing his critics.

"It's cool," the QB said. "It's definitely a learning experience. A lot of things aren't in your control and getting the knowledge from Dad. Coaches, family and friends and everybody that's supporting me and helping me through this process, it's extremely important. I'm thankful that I have those resources."

Despite the criticism, Sanders is still expected to be a top-five pick. In ESPN's Mel Kiper's most recent mock draft, he is picked third overall by the New York Giants.

