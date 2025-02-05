David Pollack claims major SEC football program fans must accept the harsh reality 

The Tennessee Volunteers established themselves as Southeastern Conference heavyweights during the 2024 college football season, defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators.

The Vols, who finished the season 10-3, were eliminated from the College Football Playoff by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

During Tuesday's segment of the "David Pollack College Football" show, the analyst berated Vols fans for questioning whether Josh Heupel had maximized the talents of the SEC powerhouse last season.

"Tennessee fans, I want you to do a nice little exercise," Pollack said (22:00). "Let's go ahead and go back to what we had because Tennessee sucked for a long time. Let's not forget. I see some people are upset, like, '10-3, did we reach our ceiling?' What are we talking about?

"The last time Tennessee won 10 games was in 2007. Heupel has done it two out of his three years, his other year was nine. I just want Tennessee fans to appreciate the job he's done and to put that in perspective. They were atrocious. He's got you going in the right direction. The Tennessee excitement is back, you watch that Alabama game, it was so thrilling and exciting."

Analyst upbeat on SEC football program's prospects

Coach Josh Heupel lost 18 players to the transfer portal after the season disrupting the continuity that the Tennessee Volunteers managed last season that led them to the playoffs.

During last week's segment of the "Paul Finebaum Show," the outspoken analyst was upbeat on the Vols' chances of repeating their success in the 2025 college football season in both the SEC and the College Football Playoff.

"They still have Nico," Finebaum said. "Most of the experts think Tennessee will go through somewhat of a transitional year, having lost so many key players. The schedule, I don't think playing Syracuse, that game is in Atlanta. I mean, Syracuse is a much-improved program, but I don't see a lot on there. I think they can manage Syracuse. That Georgia game that is early.

"I think the games that would worry me are Georgia, at Alabama and at Florida. Other than that, I think Tennessee can handle that schedule pretty well."

The Tennessee Volunteers have distinguished themselves as one of the teams to watch in the SEC under Josh Heupel and inserted themselves into the playoffs picture after thrilling wins over top teams in the past few years.

