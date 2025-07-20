David Pollack downplays Arch Manning hype train with blunt assessment of Texas QB1 heading into 2025

Over the last couple of weeks, the hype around Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's nephew Arch Manning has continued to rise. The Texas quarterback is set to take over the starting role as Quinn Ewers entered the NFL. Arch has a lot to prove statistically, but fans and some pundits built the hype even before he started for the program.

Ad

Former Georgia linebacker David Pollack shared his blunt assessment and shut down unnecessary noise for the quarterback.

The veteran analyst said that it was premature to draw conclusions and include Manning in the Heisman conversations. Having a legacy second name isn't going to help as the Southeastern Conference competition is on a different level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pollack also mentioned that he believes in Manning's skill sets, but there are a lot of factors to be considered before making a conclusion.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“Do I think Arch is a proven commodity that I’m ready to throw my hat in the ring and go, ‘Bro, Heisman ceremony,’" Pollack said on Friday (01:30), via the "See Ball Get Ball" podcast. "No, I’m not there yet. I know some people are. If you say the name, I should be there. Like, what else does he have to prove?

Ad

“If you’re a Manning, you’re pretty great at the quarterback spot. There’s some pretty good history there. I’m not worried about him on a whiteboard. He’s probably been on a whiteboard and probably been calling audibles at the line of scrimmage since he was two. I mean, he’s just probably been doing that his whole life, and he knows how to do it.”

Ad

Arch Manning vowed to make his mark in the upcoming 2025 season

This week was a busy one for all SEC schools, as the conference had its media days from Monday to Thursday. While speaking to reporters, Arch Manning embraced the outside noise and said that he was unfazed and remains determined to see what's ahead.

He mentioned that he's gotten enough time to talk and it's now showtime. Expectations are sky-high for the quarterback, especially as Texas fell short of the national championship game in the last two seasons.

The Longhorns struggled to create turnovers in the playoff matchups, which ultimately cost them the title. Nothing less than a national championship game would likely satisfy Texas fans this upcoming season, and Manning will have to bring in his A game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.