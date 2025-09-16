  • home icon
  David Sanders Jr. injury: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel gives update on star OL after missing action for three games straight 

By Maliha
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:20 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Tennessee entered the 2025 season with David Sanders Jr. listed as the starting right tackle, but he has yet to take the field. From the Vols’ season-opening 45-26 win over Syracuse on Aug. 30 through their 44-41 overtime loss to Georgia in Week 3, Sanders has been sidelined for a third straight game due to injury.

Sanders' continued absence has only fueled discussion about when he will finally debut, and Vols Josh Heupel offered an update on Sanders’ progress on Monday.

“Mentally, I think anytime anybody in this game gets injured and isn’t cleared to play, it’s a tough battle,” Heupel said. “You grow, you compete, you strain, get yourself prepared to go play. And he has certainly done that. And, (it’s a) unique injury that — doctors are uncertain.
"It’s not like a sprained ankle. And, I say that meaning there’s not a definitive timeline. Just going to continue to do that and hopefully our doctors clear him at some point relatively quickly.”
Sanders sustained the injury during practice the week of the Syracuse game and has been sidelined since. As No. 15 Tennessee prepares to host UAB on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, Heupel remains optimistic about Sanders’ status.

“He’s been day-to-day," Heupel said. "He’s not in control of it. Our medical staff is doing everything they can. Could wake up tomorrow ready to go. He’s had, some times, some healing and we hope that happens before we get to Saturday.”
Josh Heupel reflects on David Sanders Jr.'s tough journey with Tennessee

David Sanders Jr. was the top ranked player in Tennessee's 2025 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 6 player in the country, according to the 247sports composite rankings. The five-star freshman was tabbed as an immediate starter at right tackle, but his injury didn’t let him do so.

Signs of Sanders' potential impact were evident during Tennessee’s overtime loss to Georgia in Week 3, and while he has been forced to wait, he has remained patient through the setback.

“He’s been having to fight through that," Josh Heupel said (via On3). "Guy wants to be out there. It hurts him badly. Our football team, guys in his position room, can see that.
"But he’s been a good teammate, too, and I think as a young guy staying the course through something that’s a little bit unknown is hard. He’s done a good job with it."

Besides Sanders, Tennessee has also been without star player Jermod McCoy, who has yet to see action this season.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

