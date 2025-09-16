David Sanders Jr. injury: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel gives update on star OL after missing action for three games straight 

Tennessee entered the 2025 season with David Sanders Jr. listed as the starting right tackle, but he has yet to take the field. From the Vols’ season-opening 45-26 win over Syracuse on Aug. 30 through their 44-41 overtime loss to Georgia in Week 3, Sanders has been sidelined for a third straight game due to injury.Sanders' continued absence has only fueled discussion about when he will finally debut, and Vols Josh Heupel offered an update on Sanders’ progress on Monday.“Mentally, I think anytime anybody in this game gets injured and isn’t cleared to play, it’s a tough battle,” Heupel said. “You grow, you compete, you strain, get yourself prepared to go play. And he has certainly done that. And, (it’s a) unique injury that — doctors are uncertain.&quot;It’s not like a sprained ankle. And, I say that meaning there’s not a definitive timeline. Just going to continue to do that and hopefully our doctors clear him at some point relatively quickly.”Sanders sustained the injury during practice the week of the Syracuse game and has been sidelined since. As No. 15 Tennessee prepares to host UAB on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, Heupel remains optimistic about Sanders’ status.“He’s been day-to-day,&quot; Heupel said. &quot;He’s not in control of it. Our medical staff is doing everything they can. Could wake up tomorrow ready to go. He’s had, some times, some healing and we hope that happens before we get to Saturday.”Josh Heupel reflects on David Sanders Jr.'s tough journey with Tennessee David Sanders Jr. was the top ranked player in Tennessee's 2025 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 6 player in the country, according to the 247sports composite rankings. The five-star freshman was tabbed as an immediate starter at right tackle, but his injury didn’t let him do so.Signs of Sanders' potential impact were evident during Tennessee’s overtime loss to Georgia in Week 3, and while he has been forced to wait, he has remained patient through the setback.“He’s been having to fight through that,&quot; Josh Heupel said (via On3). &quot;Guy wants to be out there. It hurts him badly. Our football team, guys in his position room, can see that.&quot;But he’s been a good teammate, too, and I think as a young guy staying the course through something that’s a little bit unknown is hard. He’s done a good job with it.&quot;Besides Sanders, Tennessee has also been without star player Jermod McCoy, who has yet to see action this season.