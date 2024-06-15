"Dawg this is next level funny" - Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. comes to dad's defense over latest Lil Wayne concert accusations

According to a report from Steve Corder of Athlon Sports, Deion Sanders mandated Colorado players to attend the 'Prime Weekend Lil Wayne Concert' back in April.

The concert, which took place after the program's spring game, was opened by Shedeur Sanders. Corder claims Coach Prime made it compulsory for his players to be there to cheer up the quarterback. It was further claimed that the incident proved a 'final straw' for some players who decided to transfer from the program.

The news created some frenzy on social media on Friday after it was put out. However, Deion Sanders' first son, Deion Sanders Jr., defended his father on X, claiming the allegation was hilarious.

“Bro this is hilarious. They basically said he forcing people to listen to his son’s mixtapes. Dawg this is next level funny,” Sanders Jr. posted.

Deion Sanders also denies the story

Deion Sanders came out himself to deny the story reported by Corder. The coach took to his X page and said the news was one of the greatest lies he's ever heard.

“This is one of the best lies I’ve heard. God bless u and I pray u sleep well tonight because we are. Lawd JESUS,” Deion Sanders posted.

Colorado has witnessed a mass exodus this offseason, recording the exit of 41 players via the transfer portal. The program has however made up for the loss as they prepare for life in the Big 12.

Paul Finebaum slams Deion Sanders ahead of the 2024 season

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has gone offensive against Sanders. During his weekly appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, he noted that the media attention last season was forced.

“First of all, he is a celebrity, but he’s not a celebrity as a coach. To me, Deion, it’s all about what he did previously, and I think that’s why I give him a lot of credit for calling himself Coach Prime. Because that puts the emphasis on being a coach,” Finebaum said.

“But listen, he is an industry-created coaching celebrity. What happened last year was generational, but it was mostly forced and created, and it was really in many ways illegitimate.”

After a disappointing 2023 season, Sanders is seeking to lead the Buffaloes to success in the upcoming season of the Big 12. The Buffaloes ended last season with a 4-8 record and are hoping to improve on that in what is a new environment in the upcoming season.