Travis Hunter being selected as the No. 2 overall pick on Day 1 of the NFL draft sparked plenty of buzz, not just across the football world, but beyond it. One notable reaction came from South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Khadijah Sessions, who shared her excitement on social media following the pick.

Dawn Staley’s assistant posted a picture of Hunter on her Instagram story, along with the following caption:

“HIM!! I’m wherever he at. And deebo that’s it.”

Dawn Staley’s assistant Khadijah Sessions posts heartfelt message for no. 2 NFL draft pick Travis Hunter. Credit: IG/@khadijah_sessions_

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had the fifth pick, traded for the second pick with the Cleveland Browns to select Hunter.

Hunter is highly valued by the Jaguars since they traded their No. 5 pick this year, as well as their second and fourth-round picks, along with their first-round pick in 2026.

Hunter began his college career at Jackson State before moving to the Colorado Buffaloes after his freshman year. He is a versatile player who thrived as a wide receiver and a cornerback during his college career.

The Florida native made college football history by becoming the first player ever to win the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which honours the best wide receiver in the country, in the same season.

Hunter finished the 2024 season with several other awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, the AP College Football Player of the Year and the SN College Football Player of the Year.

By the time he left college football, he was a unanimous All-American.

Khadijah Sessions impressed with Travis Hunter for dancing on the NFL stage

Travis Hunter had fun on draft night, giving the audience an interesting highlight by dancing on the NFL stage.

Sessions went on X to express how she felt about Hunter’s choice of dancing his way to the stage.

“This why I love him. Be yourself King 💪🏾,” she wrote on X

Sessions is a fan of Hunter, having constantly showered him with praise on social media. The Gamecocks' coach also mentioned that she will be backing Jacksonville moving forward, now that Hunter will play there.

