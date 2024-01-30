Day 3 Shrine Bowl 2024 Practice: 4 West players to watch out feat. Memphis RB Blake Watson

It was an explosive practice for the West squad at the Shrine Bowl under the guise of Mike Kafka, who was interviewing for head-coaching jobs around the league before arriving in Frisco. Kafka ran his team through a bunch of red-zone and two-minute drills, as the footballs were flying through the air. And as one would expect, pass rushers, defensive backs and skill players made the most of the opportunity.

#1 - Jarius Monroe, DB, Tulane

Monroe took a while to get his feet underneath him, with coaches moving him between cornerback (his natural position) and safety, but he turned in an impressive performance Monday. Besides shutting down opponents and defending multiple throws, Monroe made a terrific interception during drills when he was put in man coverage. His play at safety improved as the week went on, and it was easy to see Monroe was doing a much better job anticipating plays at his new position. He’s a bigger corner with instincts and a feisty playing attitude. Forty times during combine workouts will ultimately dictate where Monroe lands in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#2 - Blake Watson, RB, Memphis

Watson has built a buzz around himself in the scouting community and showed why during Shrine Bowl practice. He’s a super-quick back with a terrific burst and playing speed. Watson showed a lot of shiftiness in his running Monday, weaving through traffic and beating defenders into the open field. He was also very effective catching the ball out of the backfield, to the point where he cemented himself as a pass catcher. Watson wasn’t on the scouting radar prior to the season, but after a career year that included 1,152 rushing yards and 14 TDs, as well as three terrific Shrine Bowl practices, he’s now receiving late-round consideration.

#3 - Sundiata Anderson, Edge, Grambling

“Sunny” Anderson turned heads with his imposing figure and athletic play. The Grambling product was primarily used standing over tackle and easily beat opponents with his quickness, explosion and terrific movement skills. Anderson also plays with great fundamentals, using his hands to protect his body from blocks and playing with leverage. He was a terrific pass rusher in college, but he showed the ability to play in space if a team wants to use him in pass coverage.

#4 - Jadon Janke, WR, South Dakota State

The SDSU Jackrabbits, fresh off their second consecutive FCS title, are well-represented at the Shrine Bowl with five players on hand. Two of them are the Janke twins, Jadon and Jaxon. And of the pair, Jadon was very impressive Monday. The tall receiver, who measures over 6-foot-2, showed a complete game on the field. He ran good routes and displayed a burst of speed as well as reliable hands. Janke made a terrific catch in the end zone during drills, using his frame to out-muscle the opponent. What was really impressive was his blocking, as Janke consistently sealed running lanes for ball handlers down the field. Both brothers will end up in the late rounds of the draft, and both are destined to make NFL rosters due to their attention to detail.