Days after $18 million roster revelation, Brian Kelly makes big move to bolster new revenue streams after Clemson takedown 

Brian Kelly has confirmed LSU’s move to increase its revenue stream by placing adverts on the field. According to an On3 report, LSU will place on-field adverts at the 25-yard lines for the first time when it faces Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
The move is indicative of the program’s drive to generate more revenue amidst a college football world that is becoming increasingly monetized. While the Tigers have not released extensive details on the plan, Kelly confirmed the move on Wednesday during an SEC teleconference call. He said:
“I wasn’t privy to the conversation. I know why it happened. Obviously it’s a revenue stream. I think that’s the new college football, right, with revenue sharing and all that goes with that? You’re looking for revenue streams.”
The trend has already been set by several other college programs, including LSU’s SEC rivals, Auburn and Alabama. Auburn has a deal with YellaWood to feature the company’s adverts on the 25-yard lines at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Similarly, Alabama has unveiled a partnership with the U.S. Navy to feature its logos on its field.
The Tigers are just following the new trend in college football, according to Brian Kelly.
“I know when I was at Notre Dame, they had, at that time, no advertising, and now they’re selling beer in the stadium. So I think it’s just the evolution across the country of looking at additional revenue streams.”
Championship expectations for Brian Kelly’s $18 million team
The fourth-year coach will be looking to secure a CFP berth for LSU this season. He will also be expected to go all the way to win the championship.
The coach recently revealed that LSU football will be sharing about $18 million in NIL revenues with players this season.
Pending a clearance from the NCAA, LSU has also reportedly made plans to sell patches on its jerseys. According to The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander, the Tigers are only awaiting the NCAA’s approval before rolling out the plan, projected to generate millions of dollars. He wrote:
“LSU has mapped out where the patches would go on every jersey, from cross country to football. Most of them would appear on the chest in purple and gold.”
Brian Kelly’s team clinched their first victory of the season in last week’s opener against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. LSU rose six places on the AP Poll to enter Week 2 at No. 3 as they prepare to host Louisiana Tech at Tiger Stadium.