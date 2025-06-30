Days after Alabama commitment, 5-star recruit sends clear message as Kalen DeBoer's squad secures Xavier Griffin signing

Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin committed to Alabama's class of 2026 on Sunday. The standout from Gainesville High School (Georgia) chose Kalen DeBoer's program over Texas, Ohio State and Florida State.
Griffin’s decision came just three days after the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back Ezavier Crowell for the same class. Crowell raved about the school’s recruiting hot streak by posting on X after Griffin’s pledge.
"We ain’t done yet🐘🐘," Crowell wrote.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Griffin initially committed to USC in July 2024 but reopened his recruitment in May to explore official visits.
Griffin is the high school teammate of four-star edge rusher and current Crimson Tide commit Jamarion Matthews. Beyond that connection, Griffin has long been a Crimson Tide fan and even had a childhood photo of himself wearing Alabama gear.
"It’s so exciting because growing up, I always wanted to play there,” Griffin told Rivals. “Growing up in the state, knowing the tradition, the guys that they put in the league and the championships they’ve won, there’s no way you wouldn’t want to be a part of that.”
Griffin is the No. 3 linebacker in the 2026 class, the No. 30 recruit in the nation and the No. 3 recruit in Georgia, according to ESPN. 247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins likened him to former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
As a junior in the 2024 season, Griffin recorded 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Xavier Griffin shares the reasons behind his Alabama commitment
Last year, Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class faced several decommitments, leaving four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson as the sole pledge for quite some time. Fast forward to today, the Crimson Tide now boasts 14 commitments after Xavier Griffin’s decision, placing them at No. 7 nationally.
Speaking with ESPN, Griffin discussed why he chose Kalen DeBoer’s program:
"Growing up, just seeing them, all the draft picks and stuff that they've had -- all the guys they've put in the league -- it speaks for itself. They have history and they're really clear about what they're trying to build with this new staff."
Griffin took his official visit to Tuscaloosa in early June, where he was hosted by defensive back Ivan Taylor and also spent time with linebacker Justin Hill. Outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson played a big role in Griffin’s choice.
Griffin becomes the third five-star recruit in the Crimson Tide's 2026 class, joining cornerback Jorden Edmonds and running back Ezavier Crowell. They can strengthen their class even more soon, with five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan and safety Jireh Edwards set to commit on July 2 and 5, respectively.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change