Days after calling out Paul Finebaum, Lane Kiffin stressed by $4,000,000 issue

After calling out Paul Finebaum on his show, Lane Kiffin discloses what stresses him out the most. While many would expect it to be his coaching job, it's something from his leisure time.

Kiffin has a passion for boats. However, he faces difficulty in docking them. The Ole Miss coach has been on expensive boats over the years and he continues to face the problem. He noted that he most time calls someone else to take the wheel.

“Yeah, these boats have a Captain, first mate, second mate,” Kiffin said on Sirius XM. “I mean, not to sound crazy, but it was just a $4 million boat. And I’m like, dude, like, you’re parking that, like, in reverse, like, moving around, aren’t you nervous?

“When I had a boat and I’d go by the restaurant and there’s a spot, but if it’s not a double spot, I’m not going to the restaurant or bar. I’m just gonna keep going. There is no way.”

Lane Kiffin has been able to find solutions to a lot of difficulties he's encountered in his job at Ole Miss. He's also been able to figure out how to navigate quite a lot of things that affect his life over the years. However, when it comes to docking, it’s still something Kiffin struggles with.

Lane Kiffin advocates for 16-team playoffs

The College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams in 2024 and it has had its fair share of controversies since Ohio State claimed the crown. Amid the ongoing talks of further expansion, Lane Kiffin is backing the idea of a 16-team playoff.

“It just appeared to me that there's still flaws in every system," Kiffin said. "The best system should be 16 (teams), and it should be the 16 best.

“I don't know exactly how that's figured out. “I think we've got to use some indexes and, I'm not saying this because I'm in here (with reporters), media people that watch the most that are on it and don't have any other motives in it. And figure out the best 16 teams.”

Despite losing three games last season, Lane Kiffin believes Ole Miss deserves to be in the playoffs. The Rebels were on track to be in the inaugural 12-team playoffs after defeating Georgia. However, a late-season loss to Florida eventually ruined the team's chances.

