Days after Dan Lanning gets disappointed, Pat McAfee trolls Oregon HC over viral pool commitment video

Earlier this month, Dan Lanning participated in a commitment video alongside five-star edge Richard Wesley in which the pair jumped into a rooftop pool. While ludicrous even then, it seemed like an acceptable sacrifice to get one of the best players in the nation.

But when Wesley announced that he was backtracking on his commitment, it went from acceptable sacrifice to something completely else.

Speaking about this Thursday on the "Pat McAfee Show" this week, Pat McAfee said:

“I don’t like Coach Lanning getting the run-around here by some 18-year-old, now, I know Richard Wesley is a five-star EDGE, but this video of him committing to Oregon came two [weeks] before the decommitment, I think, is the way it was reported.

"He did the whole thing and then two [weeks] later, ‘I’m not doing it anymore.’ … Remember when the coach [Tom Herman] had to send the voicemail singing Justin Bieber? Don’t do it. Can’t have it.”

The college football analyst suggested it's worrisome that a team with the financial backing of Phil Knight, Nike's founder, is unable to close recruitments like that of Richard Wesley.

Will Richard Wesley play for Dan Lanning's Oregon?

Richard Wesley is ranked as the second-best edge in the nation, third-best overall player in the state of California, and 14th-best overall player in the country according to the 247Sports composite. Understandably, he will be flooded with offers.

However, that doesn't mean that he won't eventually join Dan Lanning's Ducks, as his father spoke with On3 after he backtracked on his verbal commitment.

“He’s still 90% with the Ducks,” Wesley’s father Jonathan told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “He’s just going through the whole process, which I think he should.”

At the time, he's being approached by reigning national champions Ohio State, Texas, Arizona State and California, in addition to the Oregon Ducks.

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023.



