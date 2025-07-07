Days after Jeremiah Smith's promise to OSU fans, Michigan commit Dorian Barney pledges not to lose against Ohio State 

Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney committed to Michigan on Saturday, choosing Sherrone Moore's program over Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Penn State. He had pledged to Alabama in May before withdrawing his commitment in November.

After committing to Moore's program, Barney stoked the flames of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry with a fiery statement, per Rivals’ Chad Simmons:

“I will not lose to Ohio State while I’m there."

In the 2024 high school season, Barney recorded 39 total tackles, two tackles for losses, five interceptions, one forced fumble and five pass breakups.

The Wolverines wrapped last season with an 8-5 record, but finished strong with three consecutive wins, highlighted by a 13-10 win over Ohio State on Nov. 30. Barney’s strong words came five days after Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith vowed revenge against UM, telling The Athletic:

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy. In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north.

"I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

Michigan leads the rivalry with 61 wins, but Ohio State has controlled the series in the last two decades, winning 17 of the last 24 games since 2000. The two schools are set to clash again on Nov. 29.

How did Michigan win Dorian Barney's commitment?

Michigan offered Dorian Barney a scholarship in May 2024, and gained an edge with him during his initial visit to Ann Arbor this spring. Through several unofficial visits, Barney developed a strong bond with secondary coach LaMar Morgan, helping him picture a future at Ann Arbor.

“I think I could fit in that defense,” Barney told The Wolverine. “They run a similar defense to us. Their practice is very detailed, just like us. We take it very seriously over here. I feel like I could just fit in there really good, and I could come in there and make an impact early as a freshman.”

The Wolverines' 2026 recruiting class has been on a hot streak, picking 11 commitments since June 20. They now have 21 committed players, ranking No. 9 in the nation.

