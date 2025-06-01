Days after making Forbes 30 Under 30, OSU star Caleb Downs drops words of wisdom on embracing pressure to succeed

On Thursday, Caleb Downs was recognized in the 30 Under 30 Local Columbus Class of 2025. The Ohio State safety excelled in his first year with the Buckeyes, helping them win the national championship. In doing so, he was recognized as a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.

A few days later, on Saturday, Downs sat down with Forbes editor Steven Bertoni at a special press event unveiling the list. Downs spoke about how his mentality for embracing pressure helps him succeed.

"I think the expectation of just success is such a weight on people's shoulders and the expectation of people that are watching you," Downs said. "At the end of the day, you can't care if you fail. You have to be willing to fail if you're going to succeed."

"So, if you're going to try to do anything and if anybody's going to be watching you do it, that's pressure. And you have to be willing to say, hey, if I fail, I don't really care what you think. I'm gonna do it and I'm going to do it to the best of my ability and that's going to give me the best chance to win."

Caleb Downs transferred to Ohio State before last season after his freshman year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In his first year with the Buckeyes, Dwons registered 81 total tackles, including 48 solo efforts, six passes defended, 0.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Caleb Downs is a contender to be the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft

If Caleb Downs had been eligible to enter the 2025 NFL draft, he likely would have been a top pick. However, since NFL rules dictate that players need to be three years removed from high school to declare for the draft, Downs has to return to college for another season.

Heading into his draft year, Downs is viewed as a contender to be the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 1-ranked player entering the year.

However, just because Downs is viewed as the best prospect by some media outlets does not mean he will be the first pick. NFL teams picking at the top of the draft often choose quarterbacks because of the importance of the position. Notably, QB Cam Ward was selected first this year despite many analysts viewing two-way star Travis Hunter as the most talented player.

