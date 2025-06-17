Days after Michigan visit, No. 1 RB Savion Hiter eyes $800k NIL deal: Report

Five-star running back Savion Hiter visited Michigan this past weekend and appears to be planning for his future. The top-ranked RB of the 2026 class is now eyeing a massive NIL deal before heading to college.
Although Hiter has yet to decide on his future team, he expects an NIL package between $600,000 to $800,000 in his freshman year at college, according to On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. The deal could make him the highest-paid running back freshman in the cycle.
Hiter is expected to make a final decision on his future by July or August. He has already visited Georgia and Ohio State, and has a planned visit with Tennessee next.
Savion Hiter visited several top programs in the country but narrowed down to four teams
Savion Hiter received offers from several colleges. The RB has reportedly narrowed down his choices to Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
Earlier this week, Steve Wiltfong spoke about Hiter's future on his show and said that the RB could join Sherrone Moore's Michigan.
“I still think it’s Michigan and Tennessee when all is said and done,” Wiltfong said. “Those are the programs I’m watching the most right now. I think they’re the programs that will take that recruitment up another level from an NIL standpoint if they have to in order to land one of the most coveted players on their board, respectively.”
Michigan won the national title in the 2023 season. However, in 2024, the Wolverines struggled and finished with an 8-5 record.
Meanwhile, Ohio State won the national title last season.
Hiter, who finished his junior year at Mineral High School in Virginia, rushed for 1,698 yards on 156 carries. He recorded 26 total touchdowns with 199 receiving yards.
Hiter also played as a linebacker, posting 56 tackles, 7.0 sacks and an interception.
