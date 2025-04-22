  • home icon
  Days after Nico lamaleava, brother Madden Iamaleava sparks transfer portal drama with latest UCLA move

Days after Nico lamaleava, brother Madden Iamaleava sparks transfer portal drama with latest UCLA move

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Apr 22, 2025 01:00 GMT
South Carolina v Tennessee - Source: Getty
Nico lamaleava's brother Madden has opted to join UCLA from the transfer portal. (Credits: Getty)

The Nico lamaleava story doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. Days after the former UCLA QB made waves in college football circles with his transfer portal move due to NIL payout drama in Knoxville, his younger brother - Madden Iamaleava - has entered the spring transfer portal and committed to UCLA.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound passer was in line to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks this fall as a top 2025 class recruit. But after his brother's fallout with Tennessee and UCLA quickly grabbing the opportunity, they seem to have lured another quarterback from the lamaleava tree to make a career move.

The youngster had earlier committed to Arkansas in December 2024, after previously showing his affinity for UCLA, the same school that his big brother, Nico, is now part of. Madden decommitted from the program the very same month and enrolled at Arkansas in January 2025. Interestingly, he has even completed spring practice with the program, and this unprecedented move raises many eyebrows.

As a high school junior, Madden Iamaleava had racked up over 3,600 yards and scored 43 touchdowns. What's more eye-catching is that he has thrown for only four interceptions in that season. The four-star prospect is expected to be a valuable prospect inside the locker room.

Nico lamaleava's brother Madden Iamaleava will add depth to UCLA

There's no surprise why the Bruins pounced to pursue the high school standout, especially after the program got Nico Iamaleava two weeks ago. Madden - a freshman - could be a perfect backup quarterback to his older brother going into the 2025 college football season.

Moreover, the gunslinger will now have over four years to feature in college and that too in a power four school like UCLA. There is a lack of clarity on NIL compensation for Madden since he is a quarterback who is just out of high school. His brother, Nico, is slated to earn as much as $2 million, including taxes, in 2025. If Madden sticks to the program, expect something similar in the coming years as he makes progress in the Boston Bruins's locker room.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
