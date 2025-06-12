Days after official visit to Alabama, insider claims ACC powerhouse still in race for 5-star prospect Xavier Griffin

Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin backed out of his commitment to USC in May, and since then, Florida State has emerged as a major contender for the elite 2026 prospect. The standout from Gainesville High School (Georgia) is set to announce his college decision on June 29, with Alabama, Florida State, Texas and Ohio State as his final choices.

Ad

While some view Mike Norvell's FSU as an underdog compared to powerhouse programs like Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State, On3’s Steve Wiltfong challenged that idea, saying:

"He (Griffin) really feels connected to the Seminole staff. We know that the Seminoles have the infrastructure to make a run at a five-star caliber guy, and this is a target for them that I think is one of their most coveted players regardless of position. So, Florida State is still in it for Xavier Griffin, who wants to take all of his visits."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect originally committed to USC last July. He backed off last month after the Trojans reportedly discouraged further visits, but he wants to fully explore his options. Despite successful visits to both Alabama and Ohio State, he remains undecided and is continuing his recruitment process.

"Florida State is in play, and the Seminoles are certainly one that he's got a keen eye on," Wiltfong said.

Ad

Griffin is the No. 2 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 28 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Alabama imposes major threat to Florida State in Xavier Griffin's recruitment

Alabama has been the program with the most buzz in Xavier Griffin’s process. He is also the high school teammate of four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Matthews, a 2026 Alabama commit. The two visited Tuscaloosa together for official visits this week.

Ad

The Crimson Tide's brotherhood stood out to Griffin, and his favorite part was all the love the current players showed him during the photoshoot.

“The older guys and freshmen just took me in like I was already a part of the team," Griffin told Touchdown Alabama.

In late May, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted Xavier Griffin would commit to Alabama. On3 gives the Crimson Tide a 36.3% chance of securing his commitment, which is by far the highest among his top four schools. In contrast, Florida State was given just a 1.6% chance.

Florida State has 10 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 19 in the nation. The Seminoles already have a linebacker commit in the cycle in four-star prospect Karon Maycock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.