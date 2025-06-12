Days after official visit to Alabama, insider claims ACC powerhouse still in race for 5-star prospect Xavier Griffin

Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin backed out of his commitment to USC in May, and since then, Florida State has emerged as a major contender for the elite 2026 prospect. The standout from Gainesville High School (Georgia) is set to announce his college decision on June 29, with Alabama, Florida State, Texas and Ohio State as his final choices.
While some view Mike Norvell's FSU as an underdog compared to powerhouse programs like Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State, On3’s Steve Wiltfong challenged that idea, saying:
"He (Griffin) really feels connected to the Seminole staff. We know that the Seminoles have the infrastructure to make a run at a five-star caliber guy, and this is a target for them that I think is one of their most coveted players regardless of position. So, Florida State is still in it for Xavier Griffin, who wants to take all of his visits."
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect originally committed to USC last July. He backed off last month after the Trojans reportedly discouraged further visits, but he wants to fully explore his options. Despite successful visits to both Alabama and Ohio State, he remains undecided and is continuing his recruitment process.
"Florida State is in play, and the Seminoles are certainly one that he's got a keen eye on," Wiltfong said.
Griffin is the No. 2 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 28 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Alabama imposes major threat to Florida State in Xavier Griffin's recruitment
Alabama has been the program with the most buzz in Xavier Griffin’s process. He is also the high school teammate of four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Matthews, a 2026 Alabama commit. The two visited Tuscaloosa together for official visits this week.
The Crimson Tide's brotherhood stood out to Griffin, and his favorite part was all the love the current players showed him during the photoshoot.
“The older guys and freshmen just took me in like I was already a part of the team," Griffin told Touchdown Alabama.
In late May, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted Xavier Griffin would commit to Alabama. On3 gives the Crimson Tide a 36.3% chance of securing his commitment, which is by far the highest among his top four schools. In contrast, Florida State was given just a 1.6% chance.
Florida State has 10 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 19 in the nation. The Seminoles already have a linebacker commit in the cycle in four-star prospect Karon Maycock.
