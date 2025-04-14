Days after Panini partnership, Shedeur Sanders signs new deal with multi-billion dollar fashion giant

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has landed another massive partnership after his Panini deal.

Ad

Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ahead of the draft, he announced a deal with Panini, and now he's landed a partnership with fashion giant Ralph Lauren.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ralph Lauren has a market cap of $12.2 billion and is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world.

Sanders has been a marketable player throughout his college career and is now being marketable as he enters the pro ranks.

Shedeur Sanders helped lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game in 2024. When Sanders got to Colorado, the Buffaloes were coming off a 1-win season.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders believes he's a franchise-changing QB

Shedeur Sanders is confident in his skills ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders is one of the more polarizing figures heading into the draft, and his draft stock is very murky. However, Sanders doesn't care what the critics have to say as he's confident he will be a franchise-changing quarterback in the NFL.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Ad

Sanders says he wants to help turn a team around and is confident he will be able to do it in the pro ranks.

"That's the plan. If that's not what you're trying to do -- don't get me," Sanders said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

Ad

Sanders remains confident he will be a starting quarterback in the NFL. He's been linked to several teams in the NFL Draft, but it remains uncertain when and where he will be picked.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders is -300 to be picked past the eighth overall pick, which implies a 75%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place