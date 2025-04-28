DB Cam Calhoun drops a 2-word comment on how Alabama retained their scholarship players during the spring transfer portal window

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Cam Calhoun wasn't surprised the team didn't lose a single scholarship player in the spring transfer portal.

The spring transfer portal is the final chance for college players to leave their school before the season starts. Yet, everyone at Alabama remained, and Calhoun wasn't surprised.

"It’s brotherhood," Calhoun wrote.

Calhoun transferred to Alabama after spending his freshman season at Utah. Calhoun was a key part of the players coming in, as no players came out.

Calhoun recorded 21 tackles, 9 pass defenses, and one interception last season with the Utes before transferring to the Crimson Tide.

After the spring portal closed, Alabama's defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also echoed Calhoun's words and was impressed that the team didn't lose a single scholarship player in the portal.

“Coach (Kalen) DeBoer has done such a great job of being proactive on the front end,” Wommack said as a guest on 105.5 WNSP, via Touchdown Alabama. “We’ve had numerous meetings with players and reached out to their families and representatives and all those things to kind of make sure we’re all on the same page so that we’re not surprised by anything. I think to this point, we’re in a really good place.”

Alabama was the only SEC team not to lose a single player in the spring transfer portal.

Alabama coach expects to be better in 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a disappointing year in 2025 as Alabama failed to make the playoffs and were upset in their bowl game by Michigan.

It was Kalen DeBoer's first season at Alabama, and entering 2025, he says he's more comfortable now, which should help the Crimson Tide this season.

"Your relationships are deeper," DeBoer said, via ESPN. "You establish that harder edge because of the understanding of what we need to do to accomplish it. And now we have the experiences for the most part together, the staff and players.

"We're more comfortable now calling each other out because our relationships are stronger, and we know that we all want the same thing. I feel like now we're closer to having the alignment between staff and players and having the right people here. Everyone has an appreciation for what each other brings to the table."

Alabama will open its 2025 college football season against Florida State. The Crimson Tide has notable games against Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and South Carolina, among others.

