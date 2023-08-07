DC Kevin Steele on Alabama Media Day: "Sometimes you look in the mirror and say, 'Why me?'"

Kevin Steele has joined Nick Saban's staff ahead of the 2023 season for his third stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Steele, who has served in various roles since beginning his coaching career in 1980, will serve as the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator.

Speaking at Alabama's Media Day, he shared his excitement for his return, stating:

"[I'm] excited to be back at Alabama. It's a very, very special place, for a lot of reasons. The commitment to excellence that touches us on a daily basis, no matter what it is, it's unparalleled. It's exciting to be back." [h/t BamaCentral]

Kevin Steele added that the process utilized by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has not changed since his first stint with the program, which came in 2007, Saban's first year leading the program. He noted that he feels blessed to return to Alabama, adding:

"It was not something I expected, but, obviously, when you get an opportunity to coach at the University of Alabama for the best coach that's ever done it, sometimes you look in the mirror and say, 'Why me?' Very blessed to be here. You couldn't ask for anything better. If you're [going to] coach college football, to coach at the University of Alabama for Coach Saban, that's what you want to do."

While Kevin Steele has spent time working for various prestigious programs, it is clear that he holds his position with the Crimson Tide in high regards. He will inherit a defense that ranks ninth out of 131 teams in scoring, allowing just 18.2 points per game.

What is Kevin Steele's coaching history?

Kevin Steele began his coaching career as a student assistant with the Tennessee Volunteers in 1980. After one season, he became a graduate assistant where he also spent a season before being named the outside linebackers coach in 1982. Steele spent one season in the role before spending a year as the linebackers coach of the New Mexico State Aggies.

He was then named the linebackers and tight ends coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, where he spent three seasons. Steele returned to the Volunteers as a defensive backs coach in 1987, spending two years at his alma mater. He then spent six seasons as the linebackers coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before making the jump to the NFL, where he spent four seasons in the same role for the Carolina Panthers.

Kevin Steele returned to the college ranks in 1999 as he was named head coach of the Baylor Bears for four seasons. After finishing his tenure 9-37 and being fired, he was named the linebackers coach of the Florida State Seminoles. He spent four seasons in the role before being named the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007.

After two years, he took the same position with the Clemson Tigers, where he spent four seasons. Steele returned to Alabama in 2013, serving as the director of player personnel and linebackers coach. He joined the LSU Tigers in 2015 as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Steele then spent five seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Auburn Tigers, also serving as the interim head coach for one game. He spent one year as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes before taking the same position with the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2023 season.