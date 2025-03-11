DeAndre Moore Jr. Injury Update: Texas analysts break down impact of Longhorn WR's limited availability

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns is dealing with bad news this Monday as it was revealed that wide receiver DeAndre Moore will be limited in his participation during spring practice due to injury. Speaking on Monday on "OnTexas", On3's CJ Vogel spoke about the playmaker's injury.

"Here at OnTexas football, we believe that's a lingering toe issue that had been kind of slowing down DeAndre Moore from the late season, so he will be limited in the spring if not for all of it, for most of it at least," Vogel said (at 1:3o).

Sarkisian confirmed the news at Monday's press conference during which he also informed the press that safety Derek Williams Jr., running back CJ Baxter, and edge Colton Vasek won't participate fully in spring practice.

What did Steve Sarkisian say about Texas' injuries?

During his Monday press conference, Steve Sarkisian gave a detailed update about the Longhorns' injuries.

"We'll have I think it's like four or five guys who won't participate fully in spring, Derek Williams obviously won't be able to participate fully in spring coming off the knee injury, CJ Baxter won't be able to fully participate in spring, DeAndre Moore won't be able to fully participate in spring. Colton Vasek ... I think that's it," he said.

"We'll have some other guys that will be limited, especially early on in spring, but I think will grow into full participation, I've been really encouraged by Christian Clark and where he's at in his rehab, of how far along he is. I'm actually pleasantly surprised."

DeAndre Moore Jr. recorded 456 receiving yards, with seven touchdown catches in 39 receptions during his sophomore season with the Texas Longhorns. As a prospect, Moore was rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports. The website had him as the 19th best wide receiver and 10th best overall player in California for the class of 2023.

