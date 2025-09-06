DeAndre Moore Jr. injury: What happened to Texas WR in game against SJSU?

Texas Longhorns junior wideout DeAndre Moore Jr. has stirred worries among fans after leaving the game against SJSU with an injury. The standout receiver left the game in the third quarter, heading into the injury tent.

The exact nature of Moore’s injury is unclear yet. However, with the way he left the turf without limping and was helped by teammate CJ Baxter off the field, he likely suffered an upper-body injury.

Moore is the latest player in the Longhorns’ wide receiving corps to sustain an injury, with Emmett Mosley V still unavailable for selection. The junior wideout is one of Texas’ most productive catchers out wide.

As a sophomore in 2024, he caught 39 throws for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. Depending on the seriousness of his injury, the Longhorn might be missing in action as the season goes on. In the case that he’s out for the Longhorns’ coming games, Steve Sarkisian will be looking for Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone to step up.

Livingstone has already caught three touchdowns in two games for Texas this season. He caught the Longhorns’ lone touchdown throw in their loss at Ohio State in Week 1. Similarly, he caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s home opener on Saturday.

DeAndre Moore Jr.’s set season objective

DeAndre Moore Jr. set a pretty high bar for the Longhorns ahead of the 2025 season, with his sights on winning the national championship. He said:

“First and foremost, I want to win a natty. I think we’ve got to the doorstep two years in a row, two too many for my liking. I want to win a national championship. We fell short at the SEC Championship. I want to win the SEC Championship.”

He also set a personal goal, including breaking the school touchdown record. He said:

“I want the Texas touchdown record. I want at least 1,200 yards, and I want the Biletnikoff (Award).”

Sarkisian identified DeAndre Moore Jr. as the leader of the Longhorns’ wide receivers room as far back as the 2024 season. The seasoned coach said:

“There’s no question. I would say he’s the leader of the receiver room. As Coach [Chris] Jackson calls him, the captain of the receiver room. And every room’s got that guy. But again, DeAndre, to his credit, all he did was try to emulate Jordan Whittington.”

Sarkisian will be hoping to have the junior wideout back ahead of his next big test against Florida.

