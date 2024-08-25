The NCAA has delivered its Notice of Allegations to the Michigan football program regarding the sign-stealing allegations from the 2023 season involving former staffer Conor Stallion. ESPN reported about the drafted NOA earlier in August and it was said to be subject to changes.

“The NCAA can confirm that a Notice of Allegations has been distributed to the school and involved parties in the Michigan investigation. To protect the integrity of the infractions process as the case progresses forward, the NCAA will not provide any further comment on the specifics included,” the NCAA wrote.

The latest development regarding the ongoing investigation into the sign-stealing scandal has sparked a lot of reactions among college football fans. Many continue to mock and criticize the Wolverines as NCAA sanctions await them. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Other reactions from fans on the Michigan NOA:

"Kiss the playoffs goodbye," a fan wrote.

"They’re so cooked," another fan wrote.

"Jim Harbaugh won’t get away with it," a fan commented.

"Right before the season, expected," another fan commented.

Earlier reports on the content of the Michigan NOA

According to a report by ESPN earlier this month on the NOA, seven members of the 2023 Michigan national championship-winning team are set to face sanctions. They include former head coach Jim Harbaugh, current head coach Sherrone Moore and a host of assistants.

Harbaugh is charged with a Level I violation for his non-cooperation in the investigation. The coach was said to have refused investigators access to his cellphones. Moore, on the other hand, was charged with a Level 2 violation after deleting a thread of messages with Connor Stalions.

It can't be confirmed what changes have been made in the NOA since the report was made by ESPN. Nonetheless, there’s a belief that huge sanctions are on the way for the Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh faces further NCAA sanctions

The NOA arrived just weeks after Jim Harbaugh was penalized by the NCAA for recruiting violations and providing impermissible benefits during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. The LA Chargers coach denied any wrongdoing.

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson," Harbaugh said at a brief news conference following the sanction. "I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I have coached.

“No one is perfect. If you stumble, you apologize, and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Harbaugh is now set to face further sanctions from the NCAA after his one-year suspension and five-year show-cause penalty. Any further sanction for the coach will evidently make his return to college football far more difficult.

