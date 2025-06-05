"DeBoer really made Alabama soft" - NFL fans react to Ryan Williams beefing with Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams mocked Vanderbilt and said the Crimson Tide would get revenge for last year's upset by the Commodores. He said the Tide would “kill an ant with a sledgehammer” when speaking about the fellow SEC program.
On Tuesday, Vanderbilt's quarterback, Diego Pavia, responded with a challenge. Pavia posted a photograph of Williams on his Instagram story, and over it, he highlighted the lyrics from Gucci Mane's “Made It (Outro),” calling out the wide receiver's comment.
Fans reacted with some lamenting the lack of poise and mentality of the Alabama program since Nick Saban's departure:
"DeBoer really made Alabama soft. Beefing with Vanderbilt is crazy," Wrote one person.
"Bama beefing with Vandy in football 🤣 how the times have changed since the devil Nick retired" Claimed someone else.
However, other people thought that Diego Pavia's attitude was unbecoming:
"Is Pavia authorized to quote every word in those bars??" Said someone pointing out Pavia's lack of achievements of his own.
"This f*****g kid lmao he played the best game of his career, was mid the rest of the season, and only won bc our defense played like ass😭" Commented one fan.
"Ain’t this dude like 36 beefing with a teenager 😂" Wrote another person calling out Pavia's age.
What did Ryan Williams say about Vanderbilt?
Sitting down for an interview with former NFL coach Jon Gruden, Ryan Williams spoke about the mentality the Crimson Tide plans on having this upcoming season.
Talking about last year's defeat to Vanderbilt and the upcoming rematch, Williams said:
“Going into this game, we don’t call them revenge games, we’re going to kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year,” Williams told Jon Gruden during a recent sit-down with the former NFL head coach. “Every game we fell short last year, we definitely got red eyes going into them (this year).”
Williams had a distinguished true freshman year with the Crimson Tide, earning First Team All-SEC, All-Freshman SEC, and All-American honors for his contributions.
