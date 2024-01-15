"Decision was not easy": JJ McCarthy's 2024 NFL draft declaration has CFB fans speculating the potential spot for Michigan QB

As many had anticipated, J.J. McCarthy has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Michigan's starting quarterback for the last two seasons, he recently led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff national championship.

McCarthy will be forgoing his senior season of eligibility to further his career in the NFL. His three-season college career came with significant success. In a post on X on Sunday, the quarterback noted that the decision was not easy.

“After three incredible years at the University of Michigan, I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL draft,” McCarthy tweeted. “I have talked to many in and out of football, including my family, Coach Harbaugh, and many whose opinions I greatly admire and respect.

"The decision was not easy and how could it be — I love my teammates. I love my coaches and I love it here in Ann Arbor.”

J.J. McCarthy said Michigan is the greatest university in the world

One thing many Michigan starting quarterbacks dreamt of during their careers in Ann Arbor was to lead the Wolverines to the national title. J.J. McCarthy was lucky enough to achieve that goal in the program, making his name one that the fans will echo for many years.

The quarterback lost only one game in his two seasons as the starter.

“I have said it before, the University of Michigan is the greatest university in the world," McCarthy tweeted. "Every time I walked out of the tunnel to see over 100k in Maize and Blue.

“I have felt it when we beat Ohio State three times. I felt it when we won three Big Ten championships, when we won the Rose Bowl and of course, when we won the national championship, and last night when we celebrated at Crisler.”

J.J. McCarthy's draft projection

Following his successful career at Michigan, J.J. McCarthy should be one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Although his stats might not immediately present him as an elite signal-caller, he possesses the qualities NFL teams will desire in a prospect.

McCarthy's combination of arm strength and athleticism renders him a compelling prospect for teams in search of a franchise quarterback in the next draft. Despite possessing a lean physique, he stands out as a top-tier athlete and an exceptional playmaker.

His outstanding attributes as a signal-caller position him as a prospective early-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. J.J. McCarthy is widely projected as a first-round pick.

