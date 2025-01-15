Defensive leadership strengthens for Steve Sarkisian's Texas after veteran safety takes a clear stance

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his Longhorns were ousted from the College Football Playoff on Friday after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, 28-14. The defeat ended their season, and as a result, the team has moved on to offseason business.

Fortunately for Sarkisian and his coaching staff, a strong piece of its defensive leadership will return for next season. On Tuesday evening, safety Michael Taaffe announced that he intends to return for his final season of NCAA eligibility rather than declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

In his announcement, Taaffe said it has been a dream to play for the University of Texas, and the last two playoff appearances "is a true testament" to the effort he and his teammates "have poured into one another."

“But the job’s not over, and the mission’s not finished. It’s time to finish that mission. Longhorn Nation, let’s run it back,” Taaffe added.

Taaffe is viewed as a pivotal defensive piece for Steve Sarkisian in the 2025 season. Taaffe registered 78 total tackles in 2024, including 40 efforts, 10 passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

However, he is also important for his off-field contributions. As one of the oldest members of the team, Taaffe has taken on a leadership role. Having a strong leader in a safety room that has added several young players in the last two recruiting classes is essential.

Additionally, Taaffe is valuable for his communication on the field. He can often be seen talking to other players while the defense lines up for a play.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns lose several players to the 2025 NFL draft

Although Michael Taaffe announced his intention to return to Steve Sarkisian's Texas next season, several players have not done that. Offensive tackles Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams, wide receivers Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden and running back Jaydon Blue all announced they had declared for the NFL draft.

The last and most significant player that the Longhorns are losing to the NFL is quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft on Wednesday. As a result, the Longhorns will be without the quarterback who led them to a Big 12 championship in 2023 and a CFP semifinal appearance in 2024.

The Longhorns expected this and had indicated several times that Arch Manning would be the starter next season regardless of Ewers' decision. Manning performed well in limited playing time for Steve Sarkisian this season.

However, he was viewed as one of the best backup quarterbacks in college football and is expected to transition into the starting job seamlessly. He will need to if the Longhorns are going to replicate their success next season.

