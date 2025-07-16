"Definitely an attack-oriented group": Steve Sarkisian gets honest about Alabama under new OC Ryan Grubb heading into 2025

After a brief hiatus, Ryan Grubb will reunite with Kalen DeBoer at Alabama in 2025. The duo has been lethal for opposing teams since they coached at South Dakota State in 2005.

What makes Grubb so prominent is his aggressive style of offensive plays, which Texas coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned at the SEC Media Days. Being in the same conference, the Longhorns will face the Crimson Tide in Week 6.

Speaking to reporters at the College Football Hall of Fame, Sarkisian said that Grubb will be a vital piece in Alabama's postseason run. He added that they are a team to watch out for.

The offensive coordinator's prominence was evident during DeBoer's stint at Washington, where he finished with a 25-3 record. Things are expected to be the same with the Tide, as Nick Saban's absence is felt and the team has been suffering because of it.

“They had a really good passing team," Sarkisian said on Tuesday (05:00). Michael Penix. The receivers. Definitely an attack-oriented group that’s going to attack you vertically with shots down the field.

“Going to tax you from the screen game. Multiple shifts, formations, things that challenge you that way. It’s definitely a pro style approach where the quarterback is going to have his opportunities to take his shots down the field.”

Last season, Alabama struggled to run the ball and convert at crucial moments. With Grubb in, his focus would likely be to gain the momentum in the first half and avoid last-minute turnovers to help Texas win a national championship.

Steve Sarkisian will have a huge challenge to face in season opener

This coming season, the Longhorns will be tested on multiple fronts. Although they managed to defy odds and make a mark in their Southeastern Conference debut, 2025 will be a lot harder. The team will travel almost 10,000 miles to face its opponents, and against high-ranking programs like Ohio State in the season opener.

They will enter Ohio Stadium with a chip on their shoulder to take down Ryan Day's team, which denied them a natty ticket last season. A first game win against the Buckeyes would be a huge morale booster for the team and Arch Manning. The quarterback will lead the Texas offense after Quinn Ewers’ departure to the NFL.

