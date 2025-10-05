"Definition of insanity," He's so trash"": Kaidon Salter grilled by fans for throwing 3 INTs in Colorado's crushing loss to TCU

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter (Image Source: IMAGN)
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter (Image Source: IMAGN)

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter was roasted by college football fans after throwing three interceptions in the Buffaloes' 35-21 loss to TCU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Liberty transfer threw a pick in the first quarter and two more in the next, which proved to be costly for the Deion Sanders-coached team. The interceptions washed away an early 14-0 Colorado lead as TCU got their game in the next sequences of plays.

Salter finished the game with 18 of 29 completions for 217 yards and two touchdowns, but fans were hot on his heels with the costly picks he committed. One was hesitant to blame the signal-caller, but the lackluster play was hard to disregard.

also-read-trending Trending
"I hate to blame everything on one player but Kaidon Salter's killing Colorado. How many weeks do we need to see this? Definition of insanity, man. #SkoBuffs #CUBuffs," one college football fan wrote on X.
Another expressed dismay with the Cedar Hill, Texas, native, describing him as similar to garbage.

"Kaidon Salter is so trash man," the user said.
Other fans couldn't bear with Salter's dismal performance against TCU, which led to more hurtful comments on social media.

The loss kept Colorado at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference, dropping to 0-3 and 2-4 overall.

TCU outplays Colorado to gain first Big 12 win of the 2025 college football season

TCU overcame a 14-0 deficit to outclass Colorado in its Big 12 clash on Saturday. Despite having lesser possession time, the Horned Frogs ruled the showdown, finishing with 23 first downs as against 20 by Colorado.

The home team outgained the visitors (369-343) and had the edge in passing yards (275-217), thanks to Jake Hoover's excellent facilitation off senter.

The 6-foot-2 junior quarterback completed 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards and threw four touchdowns to outclass his Colorado counterpart Kaidon Salter. He also rushed for his a touchdown to cap his complete game.

Eric McAlister caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns, while Joseph Manjack IV had five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Omarion Miller caught two touchdowns for Colorado and finished with 89 yards. Salter had the other touchdown of the game for the Buffaloes with a rushing score.

Namdi Obiazor, Jamel Johnson and Bud Clark came up with the picks off Salter to help the Horned Frogs to victory.

