"Deion or no Deion that is the question": Fans make sure Coach Prime's name looms large over Dallas Cowboys HC search despite no interview on horizon

Amid rumors of the Dallas Cowboys’ interest in "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders, the organization hasn’t approached the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach for an interview yet, NFL Network insider Ian Rappoport reported on Saturday. While Deion Sanders had a much-publicized phone call with Jerry Jones, there has been no official meeting between the sides.

The Cowboys have already interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and have another set with Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

According to Rappoport, they have also requested permission to interview Detroit Lions defensive and offensive coordinators, Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson.

There are still high expectations among fans and whether to pursue the Hall of Famer. They have made it known on social media.

“Deion or no Deion that is the question,” one fan said.

"Just hire Deion!" another fan wrote.

"Interesting, seems like Deion's name is still in the mix but no formal talks yet." another fan mentioned.

Meanwhile, a couple of fans discussed whether or not Jerry Jones should get in touch with Deion Sanders.

"Can't Jerry just drive a short distance to Deion's house without much hoopla?" a fan added.

"Deion doesn’t need an interview, he and the jones knows practically everything about each other. It’s a matter of a phone call and agreeing on numbers." a fan wrote.

For one Colorado fan, the Cowboys’ loss would be the Buffaloes’ gain when it comes to Coach Prime.

"Good cause he ain’t leaving Colorado!" the fan said.

Coach Prime is staying in Boulder, according to ‘Pacman’ Jones

Everyone seems to have an opinion on what will happen between the Dallas Cowboys and Coach Prime, so former Cowboy and friend of the Colorado coach, Adam Jones chimed in on the topic.

Speaking on Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show”, the former cornerback discarded the notion that Coach Prime will be the next head coach of the Cowboys.

"Deion is not leaving Colorado by no means necessary. The next Dallas coach is going to be Kellen Moore. Sources say Ben Johnson is going to be the Raiders coach," Adam Jones said.

"Pacman" also said that he doesn't see the Cowboys moving pieces around so they can land both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, something that Coach Prime has said would be a condition for him to coach in the NFL.

Despite the rumors, Deion Sanders has been adamant he will remain with the Buffaloes and has no interest in coaching in the NFL. He just finished the second of a five-year deal with the Buffaloes.

