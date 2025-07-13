"Deion finally got another commit?" "Colorado is fired up": Fans debate as Deion Sanders' Buffs add 4-star defensive standout to 2026 class

Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton committed to Colorado on Saturday. The 2026 class standout from Newnan High School in Georgia chose Deion Sanders' program over Florida State and Ole Miss.
“#verledagrandson🧸💔," Colton told Rivals Hayes Fawcett.
Colton had received more than 30 scholarship offers, so some fans criticized his choice to join Coach Prime’s program over those scholarships.
"Deion finally got another commit huh?," one fan mocked.
"Terrible decision tbh," another wrote.
"Transfer Portal by December," a netizen added.
CU linebacker coach Andre' Hart's "father-figure" has contributed a lot to Colton's decision. Buffs fans are fired up following this big addition to their 2026 class, as the 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect becomes the third linebacker in the cycle, joining Carson Crawford and Colby Johnson.
"Colorado is fired up. Defensive guys should want to be with Deon," a fan wrote.
"#upthesko #skobuffs Welcome to the herd!!," another commented.
"COACH HART FINALLY DONE IT!!!!!," one added.
The Buffaloes now have nine commits in the 2026 class, including five in July: Colton, linebacker Colby Johnson, offensive tackle Xavier Payne, safety D'Montae Tims and linebacker Carson Crawford.
Rodney Colton opens up about his commitment to Colorado
Rodney Colton committed to Colorado after his visit to Boulder on June 20. Before that trip, he had also checked out Ole Miss and Florida State, but the draw of Deion Sanders and Andre Hart was too strong to pass up.
“Even when I was thinking about Ole Miss, Colorado was still right there,” Colton told Rivals following his commitment. “I kept talking to the coaches, and I kept thinking about my decision, and I decided Colorado was the best school for me."
Colton shared that the Boulder-to-Denver connection feels similar to how Newnan relates to Atlanta. But beyond that, he’s focused on starting this new chapter in Boulder, where the coaching staff includes five with NFL backgrounds.
“I am ready to go to work there and show Colorado can produce players for the NFL," Colton said. "Me and coach Hart have talked about playing early, we have gone over plays, and I am ready to go help changed things in Boulder.”
As a junior in the 2024 season, Colton recorded 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception. He's the No. 15 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 23 prospect in Georgia, according to 247Sports.
