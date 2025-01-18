Former Dallas Cowboy Adam "Pacman" Jones firmly rejected speculation about Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, leaving Colorado for the Cowboys' head coaching position during his Friday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Deion is not leaving Colorado by no means necessary. The next Dallas coach is going to be Kelly Moore. Sources say Ben Johnson is going to be the Raiders coach," 1x All-Pro cornerback Pacman Jones said.

The conversation around Sanders has intensified, with CFB analyst Jason Whitlock criticizing Coach Prime's potential NFL transition.

"Deion was able to buy out players and use a financial advantage over his opponents in the Big12... If Deion goes to the Dallas Cowboys it's going to be chaos," Whitlock said.

A separate storyline emerged when "NFL Rookie Watch" reported on Thursday that Deion's son, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, shows interest in becoming the Cowboys' next franchise quarterback. The report suggests Jerry Jones might pursue this by either:

Trading up in the draft to let Shedeur develop behind Dak Prescott Trading Prescott despite significant financial penalties

If Prescott becomes available, Cleveland, New York and Tennessee would likely pursue him, given this year's limited quarterback draft class.

Coach Prime would take the Dallas Cowboys HC position under one circumstance

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will take the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position if owner Jerry Jones extends an offer, according to former ESPN reporter Ed Werder on Thursday.

“I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next Cowboys head coach,” Werder wrote. “That those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea.”

FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that Cowboys legend Sanders and Jones have discussed the position. Sanders ranks among the top candidates, with both sides showing interest.

Still, Coach Prime has emphasized his commitment to the University of Colorado Boulder. Meanwhile, the Cowboys continue evaluating other NFL candidates for the role.

