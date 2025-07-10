"Deion is a natural treasure man": CFB fans show love for Coach Prime's wholesome moment with NFL Hall of Famer at Big 12 Media Days

Fans loved the recent interaction between NFL Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin on Instagram.

Ad

Sanders shared a backstage video on Instagram of himself and Irvin at the Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday. In the video, Irvin and Sanders joked about preparing for the upcoming festivities. Sanders took the opportunity to share a story about how Irvin helped him prepare for his first-ever on-air interview.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The heartwarming interaction sparked several comments from fans online.

"Deion is a natural treasure man," a fan said.

"Black Brotherhood is a beautiful thing to witness," one fan commented.

"He’s so happy to see his friend doing better," another fan commented.

"It's beautiful to see a friendship like this.." a fan wrote.

"Irvin loves Prime down bad! This a genuine friend for sure!! I love this," another fan wrote.

Ad

Sanders is gearing up to return to his coaching duties at Colorado next season. Meanwhile, Irvin works as a co-host on FS1's "Speak," offering his insights into topics around the NFL.

Deion Sanders begins a new chapter in his coaching career with Colorado heading into 2025

NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders has been the coach of the Buffaloes since 2023. During those seasons, he had the services of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, playing under him. However, Shedeur has since been drafted by the Cleveland Browns, while Shilo will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Ad

He will also be without Heisman Trophy winner and dual-threat star Travis Hunter. Hunter was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars and will take his rare talents to the NFL. It remains to be seen if he'll continue to play on both sides of the ball.

Deion was able to lead Colorado from a 4-8 (1-8 Pac-12) record in his first season to 9-4 (7-2 Big 12) record last year, including a bowl game appearance. There were some speculation that Sanders could depart for the NFL, as several coaching vacancies opened up.

However, when those vacancies were filled, the Buffs decided to ink Coach Prime to a five-year $54 million contract extension in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place