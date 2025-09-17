  • home icon
  "Deion's a joke" "This ain't healthy": CFB fans troll Deion Sanders' latest QB1 decision for Colorado vs Wyoming Week 4 game



By Arnold
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:01 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Houston - Source: Imagn


Colorado coach Deion Sanders will reportedly start Kaidon Salter in the team's Week 4 game against Wyoming on Saturday. The Buffs suffered a 36-20 loss to Houston in Week 3 when Ryan Staud led the team's offense.

When fans found out that Sanders was going to start Salter as CU's QB1 against Wyoming, they had some wild reactions.

"Deions a joke 😂" one tweeted.
"Make up your mind Coach," another added.
"This ain’t healthy," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Qb isn’t the problem," one wrote.
"Colorado don’t know who to start seems like they don’t have a QB1," another commented.
"A college team actively tanking is hilarious," a user tweeted.
Image via on3cfb Instagram


Salter was the Buffs' QB1 at the start of the season. However, since then, Sanders has rotated Salter, Staub, and true freshman Julian Lewis, with neither of them showing consistency.

Staub completed 19 of 35 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in CU's loss to Houston.

Deion Sanders discusses 'fixing' Colorado's problems early in 2025 season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn


Deion Sanders' Colorado has not had a great start to the 2025 season. The Buffs lost to Georgia Tech in Week 1 before beating Delaware in Week 2. After the loss to Houston in Week 3, Sanders discussed fixing his team's problems.

"You don't want to say what things should be because that gets you upset when you walk out of here," Sanders said on Tuesday. "I should probably be five pounds heavier right now, but I had little setbacks. We're getting there.
"And we're gonna get there within the next, maybe Saturday, maybe a couple of games after that. But we're gonna get there with the consistency that we desire. I can see it. We're gonna get there."
Sanders' Colorado has shown glimpses of potential this season. However, the Buffs will want to string together some consistency to get regular wins.

Colorado will aim to get back to winning ways against Wyoming on Saturday.

Arnold



Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
