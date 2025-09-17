"Deion's a joke" "This ain't healthy": CFB fans troll Deion Sanders' latest QB1 decision for Colorado vs Wyoming Week 4 game

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will reportedly start Kaidon Salter in the team's Week 4 game against Wyoming on Saturday. The Buffs suffered a 36-20 loss to Houston in Week 3 when Ryan Staud led the team's offense. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen fans found out that Sanders was going to start Salter as CU's QB1 against Wyoming, they had some wild reactions.&quot;Deions a joke 😂&quot; one tweeted. &quot;Make up your mind Coach,&quot; another added. &quot;This ain’t healthy,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions. &quot;Qb isn’t the problem,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Colorado don’t know who to start seems like they don’t have a QB1,&quot; another commented.&quot;A college team actively tanking is hilarious,&quot; a user tweeted. Image via on3cfb InstagramSalter was the Buffs' QB1 at the start of the season. However, since then, Sanders has rotated Salter, Staub, and true freshman Julian Lewis, with neither of them showing consistency. Staub completed 19 of 35 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in CU's loss to Houston. Deion Sanders discusses 'fixing' Colorado's problems early in 2025 seasonNCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: ImagnDeion Sanders' Colorado has not had a great start to the 2025 season. The Buffs lost to Georgia Tech in Week 1 before beating Delaware in Week 2. After the loss to Houston in Week 3, Sanders discussed fixing his team's problems. &quot;You don't want to say what things should be because that gets you upset when you walk out of here,&quot; Sanders said on Tuesday. &quot;I should probably be five pounds heavier right now, but I had little setbacks. We're getting there. &quot;And we're gonna get there within the next, maybe Saturday, maybe a couple of games after that. But we're gonna get there with the consistency that we desire. I can see it. We're gonna get there.&quot;Sanders' Colorado has shown glimpses of potential this season. However, the Buffs will want to string together some consistency to get regular wins.Colorado will aim to get back to winning ways against Wyoming on Saturday.