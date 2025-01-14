Deion Sander's daughter Deiondra Sanders drops 4-word reaction to fiance Jacquees giving a sneak peek into their Dubai trip

Colorado coach Deion Sander's eldest daughter, Deiondra, kept fans abreast of her first Christmas and New Year's celebrations as a mother alongside her fiance Jacquees. Deiondra and Jacquees extended their holiday by traveling to Abu Dhabi where they showed the fun-fulled activities they participated in.

On Monday, Jacquees posted on Instagram snippets from the trip and captioned it:

"International Que! I would explain every slide but you just had to be there!!! Thank God for opportunity!!!"

Deiondra Sanders dropped a wholesome comment directed at Jacquees in the comments.

"Bold and beautiful king," she wrote.

Deiondra's IG comment

When Jacquees shared how Deiondra Sanders 'saved' him

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders got engaged in July 2024. Later, in a lengthy Instagram post on his stories, the R&B musician opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction.

“A lot of people don’t know that you really saved my life… I was an alcoholic for years… I didn’t realize it… I was fighting it, a hard battle but I always knew I could do it if I wanted to but I needed a little more motivation,” he wrote. "When you came to ATL Station and got me from the bar from being there for 12 hours and I’m all cut up and hands bleeding, arms skint up and just being an a*****e."

Jacquees shared the story of the night when he quit alcohol and the role that his fiancee played in getting him to stop.

"You jumped out of that car on Peachtree and I told myself I don’t ever wanna see this again," Jacquees wrote. "So on March 3, 2024, I quit drinking. I knew you believed in me and nobody else couldn’t fix me I’ve never missed a doctor’s appointment no matter what! And I’ll try my best to remain that way because you having some more babies lol.”

In November 2024, during an interview on "Super Star TV Online," Jacquees shared that since that declaration, he had been sober due to Deiondra's influence.

"On my break, I was really having to get myself together personally," Jacquees said. "You know I've been sober for nine months, no liquor, you feel me? So I've been doing all that, so, that time period I was just getting myself together. You know I recently got engaged, so next year I'm gonna get married." (3:48)

Sanders and Jacquees have since welcomed Baby Snow as they detailed the former's high-risk pregnancy. Deiondra has been by Jacquee's side as he promoted his new album "Baby Making" and debut documentary "The Life of Que."

