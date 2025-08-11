  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Deion Sanders has 3-word reaction after sons Shilo and Shedeur impresses in preseason NFL debut

Deion Sanders has 3-word reaction after sons Shilo and Shedeur impresses in preseason NFL debut

By Maliha
Modified Aug 11, 2025 11:00 GMT
NCAA Football: Stanford at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Stanford at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders saw his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, face challenges in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur had been projected as a first-round pick, but he slipped to 144th overall and was selected by the Cleveland Browns. Shilo went undrafted and later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Ad

However, Shedeur led the Browns to a 30-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday, and Shilo made a clean hit on the quarterback during the Buccaneers’ 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Though the journey ahead remains long, Coach Prime couldn’t hide his pride in his son's standout preseason debuts.

"Thank You JESUS!" Sanders tweeted on Sunday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the Browns’ win against the Panthers, Shedeur completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently the team’s fourth-string quarterback, competing with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

Meanwhile, Shilo opened the second half at safety against the Titans, recording a tackle and a hit on quarterback Brandon Allen. He is competing for a roster spot behind Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith, along with Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, JJ Roberts and Rashad Wisdom.

Ad

Deion Sanders rejects Shilo's jersey gift

Deion Sanders transformed Colorado from the 1-11 disappointment he inherited in 2022 into a 9-4 success story by 2024. Before his coaching journey, Sanders enjoyed a phenomenal NFL career spanning over a decade, winning two Super Bowls.

The Hall of Famer isn’t easily impressed, which Shilo experienced once again on Saturday. After the win over the Titans, Shilo intended to gift his game-worn jersey to his father, but Coach Prime turned it down.

Ad
“He didn’t want it,” Shilo said (via On3). “Cause, you know he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more. He didn’t want my jersey. I’m gonna give it to my mom, though… He don’t want it. I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want that.”

The 2025 season will be Deion Sanders’ first at Colorado without Shedeur and Shilo, which will be a challenge that will test Coach Prime’s legendary drive.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications