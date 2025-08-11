Deion Sanders has 3-word reaction after sons Shilo and Shedeur impresses in preseason NFL debut

Deion Sanders saw his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, face challenges in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur had been projected as a first-round pick, but he slipped to 144th overall and was selected by the Cleveland Browns. Shilo went undrafted and later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.However, Shedeur led the Browns to a 30-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday, and Shilo made a clean hit on the quarterback during the Buccaneers’ 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.Though the journey ahead remains long, Coach Prime couldn’t hide his pride in his son's standout preseason debuts.&quot;Thank You JESUS!&quot; Sanders tweeted on Sunday.In the Browns’ win against the Panthers, Shedeur completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently the team’s fourth-string quarterback, competing with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.Meanwhile, Shilo opened the second half at safety against the Titans, recording a tackle and a hit on quarterback Brandon Allen. He is competing for a roster spot behind Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith, along with Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, JJ Roberts and Rashad Wisdom.Deion Sanders rejects Shilo's jersey giftDeion Sanders transformed Colorado from the 1-11 disappointment he inherited in 2022 into a 9-4 success story by 2024. Before his coaching journey, Sanders enjoyed a phenomenal NFL career spanning over a decade, winning two Super Bowls.The Hall of Famer isn’t easily impressed, which Shilo experienced once again on Saturday. After the win over the Titans, Shilo intended to gift his game-worn jersey to his father, but Coach Prime turned it down.“He didn’t want it,” Shilo said (via On3). “Cause, you know he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more. He didn’t want my jersey. I’m gonna give it to my mom, though… He don’t want it. I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want that.”The 2025 season will be Deion Sanders’ first at Colorado without Shedeur and Shilo, which will be a challenge that will test Coach Prime’s legendary drive.