Deion Sanders' 5-star QB Julian Lewis takes Shedeur's legacy forward with subtle flex at Big 12 Media Days

Following Shedeur Sanders’ successful run as Colorado’s quarterback, the responsibility for leading and celebrating big plays has shifted to a new generation of playmakers vying for QB1 after Sanders left for the NFL.

One of those contenders is Julian Lewis, a four-star recruit from Carrollton High School in Georgia. Lewis had a 39-4 record over three seasons and graduated early, moving from the 2026 recruiting class to 2025 so he could join Colorado sooner. He’s competing with veteran transfer Kaidon Salter from Liberty for the starting role.

Lewis has notably continued Shedeur Sanders’ iconic “watch flex” celebration. He’s been seen flashing the gesture during practices, and again on Wednesday in a photo shared on X, where he raised his wrist wearing a watch reminiscent of Sanders’ trademark look at the Big 12 Media Days.

The celebration was made famous when Sanders flexed his custom Audemars Piguet before winning a game against Nebraska in 2023.

Many other players have copied the move, including NFL players Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. However, seeing it back at Folsom Field in the 2025 season would seem like a full-circle moment for Colorado fans.

Meanwhile, Colorado’s coaching staff also showed how much they believe in Julian Lewis by picking him to represent the team at Big 12 Media Days. Salter was also present.

CFB analyst on a dual-quarterback system with Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter

With the season opener on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech, Colorado has to decide who to start at quarterback. Kaidon Salter brings valuable experience at the college level, while Julian Lewis’ talent very much puts him in the starting picture.

While Salter may be the safer choice to start, Lewis is considered the future of the program. There is a possibility that keeping a talented player like him on the bench for too long could risk losing him to the transfer portal.

College football analyst Smoke Dixon believes the Buffs might use both quarterbacks in 2025.

"I think this is going to be a tandem role," Dixon said on 247Sports's “Ultimate College Football Show” in June. "You can't leave a four-star talented player like JuJu Lewis on the sideline all season, and you can't play Kaidon [Salter] all year, just because I think he's going to get banged up."

Colorado’s decision will become clear in time when the Buffs take the field on Aug. 28.

