Deion Sanders' 5-star target crowns former Alabama HC Nick Saban as "GOAT" amid recruitment buzz

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan has been a top target for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama and he has made multiple trips to the Crimson Tide over the years.

Ad

The in-state prospect from Benjamin Russell (Alexander City, Alabama) returned to Tuscaloosa this week and shared a snap with former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban He captioned the social media post:

"DA GOAT😤🤝🏾."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Morgan is set to announce his college decision on July 2, with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Florida and Colorado among his final choices. Both DeBoer and Hugh Freeze are making strong efforts to keep him in-state, but the Crimson Tide appears to be in the lead.

Morgan's family has deep Crimson Tide roots, and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is working hard to maintain their momentum.

However, Colorado also remains a serious contender. The Buffaloes surprised many by hosting Morgan for a visit between his trips to Auburn and Alabama. With only two current commitments and no four-star prospects in their 2026 class, landing Morgan would be a major win for Deion Sanders.

Ad

Cederian Morgan can bring an immediate impact ito Alabama's offense

A. s a junior in the 2024 season, Cederian Morgan totaled 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. He believes his skill set will be a major asset to whichever college program he joins.

“I’m a big physical receiver, but I feel like what separates me is that I can run,” Morgan told Touchdown Alabama. “I got strong hands. I’m just an athlete. I love the game of football. I can go jump up and get a ball, and I can win on my feet also. So that’s what I think separates me from other big receivers.”

Ad

Morgan is the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 15 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. With his talent, he has the potential to make an immediate impact in Alabama’s offense, similar to the breakout performance of freshman Ryan Williams in 2024.

Williams is also playing a part in helping attract top-tier talent like Morgan, having been spotted this week during a photoshoot alongside Morgan and fellow five-star recruits, including linebacker Tank Jones and running back EJ Crowell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More