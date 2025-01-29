Deion Sanders' absence leaves CFB fans arguing over top 10 coaches' list

On3 released a list of the top 10 college football head coaches on Wednesday, and Deion Sanders was notably absent. Georgia's Kirby Smart ranked at the top of the list, followed by Ohio State's Ryan Day, and Texas' Steve Sarkisian.

Deion Sanders has done an excellent job rebuilding the Colorado Buffaloes football program. Before he arrived, it was considered one of the nation's worst Division I programs. Now, just two years into his tenure, it is a premier destination for recruits.

Some fans felt Sanders should have been included on the top 10 list of the best college football coaches.

"Sarkisian is incapable of making halftime adjustments and Ryan Day needs to beat Michigan before he can be considered a top 3 coach," one fan tweeted.

Fans continued to debate the list in the comments on X.

"Ryan Day at 2 is a joke. If the 12 team playoff started next year instead of this year, he was going to be fired after the Michigan game and would've been coaching some irrelevant non contender for the rest of his career. He's not even top 20," one fan tweeted.

"Everyone talking about Deboer being ranked too highly…What has Brian Kelly done at LSU, on the field, to even be on the list?!?," one fan tweeted.

"Lanning and Freeman above Sark and DeBoer. Brian Kelly not top 10," one fan tweeted.

Deion Sanders appears to be staying in Colorado

While some fans believe he should already be a top 10 head coach, others pointed out that he has not been coaching long enough to earn that ranking. They want to see what he does without two top-five picks on his roster.

Coach Prime will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong next season because it no longer looks like he will be heading to the NFL. There were rumors that he could take the Dallas Cowboys or Las Vegas Raiders coaching jobs, but both have since been filled. As a result, it looks like he is staying in Colorado.

